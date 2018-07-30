3 players who could leave Arsenal this summer

Reine-Adelaide is the latest player to leave the club

Jeff Reine-Adelaide once impressed Arsenal fans and was thought to have a bright future with the club. However, his time with the Gunners came to an end a few days ago as he moved permanently to Angers FC. Besides him, Chuba Akpom is also widely reported to be leaving North London soon in order to join Greek side PAOK. Plenty of things have changed since Unai Emery took over as the new manager. The club has been very active in the transfer window this summer as Emery focuses on preparing the best side for Premier League.

Throughout Arsenal's history, there had been many players who demanded to leave the club as others offer even higher wages and better terms on the contracts. Players such as Alexis Sanchez, Cesc Fabregas, and Robin van Persie have an extremely poor reputation with the Gunners after they forced their way out of the club. However, some have been forced to leave in search of more game-time and had been deemed as a surplus to the team.

Selling these players would allow the club to launch a bid for a highly valued player such as Ousmane Debemele. The Gunners are said to be eager to get the French youngster from Barcelona, but he would not come cheap. In order to get him, the club would have to sacrifice a few on the team. Here are three players who could leave the club this summer.

#3 Lucas Perez

Perez has been unable to impress

Lucas Perez made only 11 Premier League appearances since his move two summers ago. Last season, he returned to his old club and played in La Liga. However, even on a familiar ground, Perez could only find the net eight times in 35 games. His performances have been far from acceptable for Arsenal and Emery could soon sell him.

Arsenal now boasts a strong attacking line and the Spaniard could be deemed as a surplus to the team. Even though the 29-year-old can play in various positions in the front, he is predominantly deployed as a centre-forward. Alexandre Lacazette, a record signing for the Gunners, has been in great form towards the end of last season. Now, the Frenchman looks to continue his good form and establish a partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There is no reason for Perez to start or deputize either of them.

Besides that, the new manager also has options for playing the youngsters on the team. Judging from the two pre-season matches held in Singapore, Emery has given the nod to Reiss Nelson and Henrikh Mkhitaryan over Perez on the right wing. This shows that the 46-year-old manager has greater trust in the duo than in Perez.

Additionally, in all the opportunities given to him in pre-season games so far, the former Deportivo La Coruna man has failed to impress. He may probably have been a wrong buy for Arsene Wenger and is not a good fit in the Premier League.

Visit our Arsenal Transfer News page for all the latest Arsenal transfer rumours, updates and confirmed Arsenal Transfers.

1 / 3 NEXT