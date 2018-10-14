3 players who could leave Manchester United if Zidane becomes the manager

Zidane is heavily linked to replace Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's job at Manchester United has been the talk of the town even the before the current season began with reports emerged that the board has dismissed the Portuguese wish of purchasing a new centre. The preseason had been disappointing for the red devils with Mourinho repeatedly moaning about the lack of quality in the squad.

United did manage to buy Fred and Dalot in the transfer market with Lee Grant as a reserved goalkeeper coming in from the relegated side Stoke City. With all the negative vibes surrounding Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho was bookmakers favorite to be the first managed to face the sack in the current campaign.

The season started with a victory at Old Trafford followed by a defeat at Brighton where the team was weak and looked out of sorts. The thrashing at Old Trafford against Spurs in the following game ignited the 'Mourinho out' slogan. On top of that, there were rumors of a fallout between the manager and the star player Paul Pogba which created a dressing room unrest with many beloved that a lot of players were not happy with Jose Mourinho and wanted his exit from the club.

Till then, the manager seemed to have the board's backing, but a string of poor home results might have changed the perspective of Ed Woodward with reports emerged before the game that the Newcastle game will be his last if failed to win against the Magpies. After the first half against Newcastle, the inevitable looked a matter of time, but a second-half rejuvenated performance might have saved Mourinho's job for the time being.

With Jose Mourinho sure to leave the club at the end of the season, the United board had been monitoring the availability of top managers to replace him with Zidane Zidane the likeliest candidate to take the managerial job at Old Trafford. If Zidane comes to Old Trafford, there is a style of play that he will adopt which might close the Old Trafford door for few of the current United players.

Here are the three players who could leave Manchester United next season if Zidane becomes the new manager.

#3 Ashley Young

Young provides versatility in the full-back positions.

Ashley Young arrived in Manchester in 2011 at a reported fee between £15 million and £20 million. He played as a left winger under Sir Alex Ferguson but could play in either flank and also gives an option in the full-back positions as well.

Young's dangerous crosses were one of the reason's United bought him, and he didn't disappoint scoring two beautiful curling goals in an 8-2 victory against Arsenal.

Even at 33 years of age, the England International is a regular at Jose Mourinho's side keeping Luke Shaw in bench for most of the last season. But recently his crosses have deteriorated a lot and fans are already asking for his exit with age seem to catch up with him.

Zidane is known for someone who likes flare in the full-back positions having Marcelo and Carvajal at Real Madrid and with Diego Dalot and Luke Shaw already waiting for a regular first-team opportunity, Ashley's might not be at Old Trafford if the French manager comes in,

