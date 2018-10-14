×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players who could leave Manchester United if Zidane becomes the manager

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Oct 2018, 12:12 IST

Zidane is heavily linked to replace Jose Mourinho
Zidane is heavily linked to replace Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's job at Manchester United has been the talk of the town even the before the current season began with reports emerged that the board has dismissed the Portuguese wish of purchasing a new centre. The preseason had been disappointing for the red devils with Mourinho repeatedly moaning about the lack of quality in the squad. 

United did manage to buy Fred and Dalot in the transfer market with Lee Grant as a reserved goalkeeper coming in from the relegated side Stoke City. With all the negative vibes surrounding Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho was bookmakers favorite to be the first managed to face the sack in the current campaign. 

The season started with a victory at Old Trafford followed by a defeat at Brighton where the team was weak and looked out of sorts. The thrashing at Old Trafford against Spurs in the following game ignited the 'Mourinho out' slogan. On top of that, there were rumors of a fallout between the manager and the star player Paul Pogba which created a dressing room unrest with many beloved that a lot of players were not happy with Jose Mourinho and wanted his exit from the club. 

Till then, the manager seemed to have the board's backing, but a string of poor home results might have changed the perspective of Ed Woodward with reports emerged before the game that the Newcastle game will be his last if failed to win against the Magpies. After the first half against Newcastle, the inevitable looked a matter of time, but a second-half rejuvenated performance might have saved Mourinho's job for the time being. 

With Jose Mourinho sure to leave the club at the end of the season, the United board had been monitoring the availability of top managers to replace him with Zidane Zidane the likeliest candidate to take the managerial job at Old Trafford. If Zidane comes to Old Trafford, there is a style of play that he will adopt which might close the Old Trafford door for few of the current United players.

Here are the three players who could leave Manchester United next season if Zidane becomes the new manager.


#3 Ashley Young

Young provides versatility in the full-back positions.
Young provides versatility in the full-back positions.

Ashley Young arrived in Manchester in 2011 at a reported fee between £15 million and £20 million. He played as a left winger under Sir Alex Ferguson but could play in either flank and also gives an option in the full-back positions as well.

Young's dangerous crosses were one of the reason's United bought him, and he didn't disappoint scoring two beautiful curling goals in an 8-2 victory against Arsenal.

Even at 33 years of age, the England International is a regular at Jose Mourinho's side keeping Luke Shaw in bench for most of the last season. But recently his crosses have deteriorated a lot and fans are already asking for his exit with age seem to catch up with him.

Zidane is known for someone who likes flare in the full-back positions having Marcelo and Carvajal at Real Madrid and with Diego Dalot and Luke Shaw already waiting for a regular first-team opportunity, Ashley's might not be at Old Trafford if the French manager comes in,

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Ashley Young Antonio Valencia Zinedine Zidane
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Reports: Zidane planning to sign 4 superstars if he...
RELATED STORY
3 Ways in which Zinedine Zidane can bring Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Zidane keen on Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zidane wants to bring in four players if...
RELATED STORY
What would Zinedine Zidane do differently at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United transfers that attracted record fees
RELATED STORY
4 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United not looking to replace Jose...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who must leave before the deadline day
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us