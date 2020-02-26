3 players who could leave Manchester United this summer

It has been a roller-coaster season for Manchester United with unexpected wins and shocking losses. Nevertheless, it seems the Red Devils are finally getting the much-needed stability after securing consecutive wins against Chelsea and Watford.

However, with the club still in its re-build phase, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has a lot of work to do. One of the major tasks being the transfer plans for the summer transfer window. Several players in the United squad have performed below-par this season and may face the axe at the end of the current campaign.

Here we look at 3 such players that Manchester United may sell in the summer.

1. Paul Pogba

Contrary to his on-field appearances, Paul Pogba has been ever-present in the headlines. The French international has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford for the past year after he openly expressed his desire to seek a new challenge. The 26-year-old was expected to move to either Juventus or Real Madrid in the last two transfer windows. Unfortunately, he failed to secure a move to either of the clubs and remained to be a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad this season.

However, this proved out to be a loss for the player and the club. The midfielder has made just seven appearances this season- spending most of his time on the sidelines, courtesy of several injuries.

Furthermore, Pogba will only have a year left on his contract at the end of the current campaign and with some high-profile clubs keeping an eye on him, it is only a matter of time before the French national gets his desired move away from the Manchester giants.

2. Phil Jones

Next on the list is Phil Jones, a player who was touted to be one of the best defenders in the world by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. Unfortunately, the English defender could not live up to the words of his former manager. Similar to Manchester United, his career has been in a downward spiral since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 28-year-old lacks technical skills and is highly error-prone at the back. This is why despite being a regular starter in his initial years, he is now just a fringe player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

Moreover, with players like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Eric Bailly coming to the fore, Solskjaer will hoping to get Jones off the books.

3. Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard is perhaps the most talked-about Manchester United player in the last several months, sadly, for all the wrong reasons.

The 27-year-old has arguably been one of the worst players in the United squad for the last season and a half. The English midfielder failed to record a single goal or assist in 2019 and has come under severe scrutiny from both, the fans as well as the critics.

The heavy criticism is completely understandable considering his high wages and the countless opportunities provided to him. Although the midfielder possesses immense talent and is a quality player on his day, his inconsistency has let him down.

Nevertheless, at 27 years of age, Lingard is in his peak years and a move away from the Old Trafford may rejuvenate his struggling career.