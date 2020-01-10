3 players who could leave Real Madrid in January | La Liga 2019-20

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Could Gareth Bale be on his way out of Real Madrid this month?

As 2020 begins, it could be time for change at Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been linked with bringing in some big new players – including the likes of Paul Pogba and Roberto Firmino – but in order to make those kinds of moves, it seems inevitable that there will need to be some departures from their squad – potentially as early as this month.

The following 3 players have been linked with moves away from the Bernabeu for some time, and given their high profile and world-renowned skills, there will likely be plenty of suitors should Real confirm their availability.

Here are 3 players who could leave Real Madrid this January.

#1 Gareth Bale

Bale caused controversy at Madrid by holding this banner after an international match in November

Wales international Gareth Bale – who Real Madrid paid £85m for in 2013, breaking the world transfer record at the time – has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu for some time now, and was reportedly close to a move to China in the summer before talks fell apart.

Prior to that, Real boss Zinedine Zidane had suggested that a move for Bale would suit all parties, and despite his high profile, it appears that the Frenchman simply isn’t interested in using him as a key player anymore. He’s made just 9 starts in La Liga this season and has just 2 Champions League appearances to his name.

Bale himself appears to have mentally checked out too – infamously being pictured with a banner stating ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid – in that order’ after his international side qualified for Euro 2020 in November.

So where could the Welshman head? It’s hard to tell. Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett recently confirmed his client was not interested in a move to the US – putting paid to those rumours about a move to Inter Miami – but despite stating that he’d be remaining at the Bernabeu, it seems that Los Blancos would still love to offload him this month, potentially to one of the giants of the Premier League if possible.

#2 James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has continued to struggle since returning to the Bernabeu

Advertisement

Arguably the best player in the 2014 World Cup, James Rodriguez’s performances for Colombia that summer earned him a big-money move to Real Madrid, but things have never really been right for the attacking midfielder at the Bernabeu. After spending the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, Rodriguez has returned to Madrid – and still appears to be out of favour there.

The Colombian has appeared in just 7 of Los Blancos’ league matches this season, and while he still has a lot to offer at just 28 years old, it doesn’t appear that boss Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of him and has preferred to use young guns like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo instead.

Rodriguez would likely cost anywhere between £30m and £40m for a permanent transfer, but that may not put off several suitors, not least a couple of Premier League sides with money to burn.

Everton have been linked with a stunning swoop for the Colombian, although the most recent reports suggest that any move to Goodison Park would be a loan deal, with a view to making the move permanent in the summer.

Manchester United could be another potential destination for the skilled midfielder, as reports have suggested that he could be used as a makeweight in Los Blancos’ likely move for Paul Pogba. Either way, it seems like the Colombian is probably on his way out of the Bernabeu soon.

#3 Isco

Could Isco be heading to the Premier League?

Another player linked with a move to the Premier League, Isco fell out of favour at the Bernabeu under Santiago Solari last season, and while the Argentine has since been replaced by Zinedine Zidane, the Spanish playmaker has still not quite re-embedded himself in Real’s first-choice XI.

The 27-year old has played in just 11 of Real’s league matches this season – starting just 6 of them – and he has failed to score a goal or register an assist in the process. Isco should be in the prime of his career right now, but it feels like his talents are simply being put on ice at the Bernabeu.

December saw reports that Chelsea were interested in bringing the Spaniard to England, with a £44m transfer fee mentioned, but at the time, it was suggested that the player was not interested in the move, preferring to weigh up his options instead.

Currently, though, Isco has been linked with both Manchester clubs; reports have suggested that Pep Guardiola’s City are considering a move for the playmaker as a replacement for the outgoing David Silva, while like James Rodriguez, some publications have suggested he could be used as a makeweight in a Real move for Paul Pogba.

Regardless, it appears that Isco’s time with Los Blancos could be coming to an end – and he’s definitely a possible departure this month.