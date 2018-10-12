×
3 players who could move to the Premier League in January

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
404   //    12 Oct 2018, 19:40 IST

Adrien Rabiot
Adrien Rabiot

The Premier League is the most followed football league across the globe. Every transfer window, a number of talented players move to England to take their career to the next level.

Though there has been hits and flops, playing in England is the dream of almost every professional footballer. This season, the matches have been very competitive, and it reflects on the Premier League table.

A lot of teams would need new players to get them out of a bad phase, while others will be looking for signings to achieve higher aspirations. On that note, we have compiled a list of 3 players who look very likely to move to England in January. 

#1 Nabil Fekir

Fekir has been targeted by Liverpool and United
Fekir has been targeted by Liverpool and United

Nabil Fekir, the French winger has been plying his trade at Lyon in the French league. He has been their captain and their star performer for the past few seasons. His transfer saga in the last window was dramatic, with the deal to sign for Liverpool falling at the last moment.

Though he was linked to Chelsea as well at the end of the window, Fekir decided to stay at Lyon. In January, Manchester United and Liverpool could tussle for this World Cup winner. While Liverpool would want him to cover Salah's bad form, The Red Devils would need such an attacking player to give them goals from the right wing, and pull them out of the mess they are in right now.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Adrien Rabiot Nabil Fekir Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
