3 Players who could replace Ashley Young at Manchester United

Jayesh Motwani Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020

Ashley Young is now an Inter Milan player

Manchester United's club captain Ashley Young has officially joined Inter Milan in a €1.5 million deal on a contract for six months with an option to extend it for another year.

With that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has parted ways with one of his more experienced players and surely, the Norwegian would be looking to replace him either in the January transfer window or in the summer.

Young, in his time at Old Trafford, was a versatile player, who could play left-back, right-back and even on the wings. His departure has left Manchester United short at the left-back spot as they have enough on the right-hand side with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Diogo Dalot, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

United could be looking to sign a left-back as they only have a young Brandon Williams and an injury-prone Luke Shaw to cover for that spot. Hence, here we are going to take a look at the three players who could possibly replace Young at United.

#3 Alex Telles

Alex Telles is a set-piece specialist

Alex Telles is a Brazilian international who plays for FC Porto in the Portuguese league. The 27-year-old is a highly rated left-back, someone who is very good going forward and because of his positional sense, he comes across as a player who can read the danger coming from a mile away.

Also, he is a set-piece expert, who can whip in balls brilliantly and score free-kicks.

This season, the Brazilian has scored five goals and assisted a further five in the Portuguese League. Along with that, he has won an incredible 80% of his tackles, 50% of his duels and made 16 interceptions.

Telles has been touted to leave Porto for quite some time now but none of his supposed moves have come to fruition. If United need someone to rival Brandon Williams for that left-back spot, they can look at someone like Telles, who will be available in the summer.

Lucas Digne is as good as they come

Lucas Digne is another incredible French talent, who has been brilliant for Everton at left-back and arguably, right now, he is one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is an attacking full-back whose strength is his crossing and stamina. Digne is also an incredible technician, someone who has the ability to pull off incredible passes and long shots. This season in the Premier League, Digne has four assists to his name, with a crossing accuracy of 16% which isn't bad by any means.

Defensively, the Frenchman has won 75% of his tackles, 61% of his duels and made 26 interceptions, along with 49 clearances. Signing him as a replacement for Young makes sense as Digne has experience in the Premier League, which can always come handy. Although, a deal for him will not be cheap for the Red Devils.

#1 Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell is another incredible English talent

A player whose stock have risen drastically over the past couple of seasons is Leicester City's left-back Ben Chilwell. He is another one of those modern-day full-backs who loves to go forward. The Englishman has been previously linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Defensively, he has been found out a couple of times, especially in the match against Manchester City, that Leicester lost 3-1. Still, the young Englishman has won 54% of his tackles and 52% of his duels, whilst also making 19 interceptions and 40 clearances.

Chilwell has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, so signing him is easier said than done. The Englishman is on course for Champions League football next season with Leicester, which means it will take a lot to draw him towards Manchester United.