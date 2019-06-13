Premier League transfers: 3 players who could replace Eriksen at Tottenham

Ravideep Padaria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 277 // 13 Jun 2019, 09:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite losing the UEFA Champions League final to Liverpool, it was a memorable season for Tottenham Hotspur. One of the biggest highlights of their season was the unveiling of their new stadium - the second largest stadium in the country.

Spurs managed to secure the Champions League spot for next season as well, and ended up as the runner’s up of the Champions League 2018/19 - all of this with no additions to the squad since January 2018.

One of the players who has been crucial to their performances in the last couple of years is Christian Eriksen. The midfielder joined the London side in 2013 and since then, has been their creative source in the midfield.

However, it seems to be the end of the road for him at the White Hart Lane. As per reports, the Dane wants to make a move away from London. In such a scenario, finding a replacement for the creative midfielder will be a top priority for Mauricio Pochettino in order to continue the rise of the club.

We look at three players that the Argentine boss can consider as a replacement for Eriksen.

1 / 4 NEXT