3 Players who could resurrect Real Madrid’s season

Real Madrid have been on the ropes for the majority of this season. After a lackluster start, all eyes were on the Los Blancos as they took on Viktoria Plzen in their third UEFA Champions League fixture. Though they emerged victorious, their performance left a lot to be desired.

Julen Lopetegui hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts to his Real Madrid career. After having been installed as Zinedine Zidane’s successor, the Spaniard has had to make do with a substandard transfer window and numerous below-par performances.

However, their victory on Tuesday night brought some much-needed respite to the beleaguered Spaniard as he looks to embark on an escapade to extinguish his early season horrors.

Despite a sluggish win, the Los Blancos still need some of their players to stand up and take the game by the scruff of the neck. A failure to do this would result in a mediocre season, something which wouldn’t go down well with the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Through this article, we would look at 3 such players who have the quality to get Real Madrid’s season back on track and set them on their search for an unprecedented 4th successive European crown.

3. Karim Benzema

The Frenchman has been at the centre of the criticism aimed at Real Madrid in recent weeks. Through their barren spell, Benzema couldn’t muster shots on target let alone bulge the net.

However, on Tuesday, the Frenchman looked re-energised and was at his best. His movement was impeccable and he got on the scoresheet as well. Benzema’s game doesn’t only revolve around goals. He is as unselfish a centre-forward as any and helps create space for his strike partners.

These attributes make him a joy to play with and have contributed majorly to him being an assured starter at the Bernabeu. Over the years, he has been of such importance to the team that they struggle when he isn’t on song.

Real Madrid have found goals hard to come by over the weeks and Benzema has been rightly criticised. However, if they are to mount an assault on the Champions League and LaLiga, Benzema remains their most prudent attacking option.

If Tuesday’s encounter is any indicator, Benzema seems to be on an upward curve. As for the Madrid faithful, they would hope this curve reaches a crescendo come to the business end of the season.

