×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Players who could resurrect Real Madrid’s season

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
282   //    25 Oct 2018, 22:55 IST

Real Madrid have been on the ropes for the majority of this season. After a lackluster start, all eyes were on the Los Blancos as they took on Viktoria Plzen in their third UEFA Champions League fixture. Though they emerged victorious, their performance left a lot to be desired.

Julen Lopetegui hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts to his Real Madrid career. After having been installed as Zinedine Zidane’s successor, the Spaniard has had to make do with a substandard transfer window and numerous below-par performances.

However, their victory on Tuesday night brought some much-needed respite to the beleaguered Spaniard as he looks to embark on an escapade to extinguish his early season horrors.

Despite a sluggish win, the Los Blancos still need some of their players to stand up and take the game by the scruff of the neck. A failure to do this would result in a mediocre season, something which wouldn’t go down well with the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Through this article, we would look at 3 such players who have the quality to get Real Madrid’s season back on track and set them on their search for an unprecedented 4th successive European crown.


Lopetegui has endured a sticky start to his Real Madrid career
Lopetegui has endured a sticky start to his Real Madrid career

3. Karim Benzema

The Frenchman has been at the centre of the criticism aimed at Real Madrid in recent weeks. Through their barren spell, Benzema couldn’t muster shots on target let alone bulge the net.

However, on Tuesday, the Frenchman looked re-energised and was at his best. His movement was impeccable and he got on the scoresheet as well. Benzema’s game doesn’t only revolve around goals. He is as unselfish a centre-forward as any and helps create space for his strike partners.

These attributes make him a joy to play with and have contributed majorly to him being an assured starter at the Bernabeu. Over the years, he has been of such importance to the team that they struggle when he isn’t on song. 

Real Madrid have found goals hard to come by over the weeks and Benzema has been rightly criticised. However, if they are to mount an assault on the Champions League and LaLiga, Benzema remains their most prudent attacking option.

If Tuesday’s encounter is any indicator, Benzema seems to be on an upward curve. As for the Madrid faithful, they would hope this curve reaches a crescendo come to the business end of the season.


Benzema is crucial for Real Madrid
Benzema is crucial for Real Madrid
1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Isco Toni Kroos Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Julen Lopetegui
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
3 elite LaLiga managers who could be sacked before the...
RELATED STORY
3 Football legends who left their clubs with their heads...
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
The Real Madrid Conundrum: Dismal attacks, abysmal and a...
RELATED STORY
4 players who could win the Pichichi this season
RELATED STORY
3 ways Barcelona can lineup against Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The La Liga title race has...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
4 positive effects Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could...
RELATED STORY
5 players that will play important roles for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct REA ESP 12:30 AM Real Valladolid vs Espanyol
27 Oct GIR RAY 04:30 PM Girona vs Rayo Vallecano
27 Oct ATH VAL 07:45 PM Athletic Club vs Valencia
27 Oct CEL EIB 10:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Eibar
27 Oct LEV LEG 10:00 PM Levante vs Leganés
28 Oct ATL REA 12:15 AM Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad
28 Oct GET REA 04:30 PM Getafe vs Real Betis
28 Oct BAR REA 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Real Madrid
28 Oct DEP VIL 11:00 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Villarreal
29 Oct SEV HUE 01:15 AM Sevilla vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us