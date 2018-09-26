Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Players who deserved to be in the FIFPro XI

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
47   //    26 Sep 2018, 01:29 IST

<p>
Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne were not included in the FIFPro World XI.

The wait is over as the FIFA FIFPro World XI team was announced yesterday at the Best FIFA Football Awards. After winning their third UEFA Champions League title in a row, Real Madrid dominated the team with five representatives including the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 11 players who earned a place in the FIFA FIFPro World XI team are as follows:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Dani Alves, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane

Mid Fielders: Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Luka Modric

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

There are many players who played magnificently the entire season and deserved to be a part of the dream team this year, however, they were not included in the team.

Right on this note, let us look at the three best players who really deserved to be a part of the FIFA FIFPro World XI.

#3 Joshua Kimmich

SL Benfica v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E
Joshua Kimmich is among the best right-backs in the world.

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is among the best right-backs in the world right now and he enjoyed a magnificent 2017-2018 season with the Bavarians.

He helped the club win their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title and won the DFL Supercup with the German giants. Kimmich played 47 games in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and assisting whopping 17 goals.

Bayern Munich lost to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, but the 23-year-old German was among the best performers in the tournament and was also included in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season 2017-2018.

PSG's Dani Alves is included in the Dream Team, however, the Brazillian is beyond his prime now and so the inclusion of Joshua Kimmch makes more sense.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football David De Gea Mohamed Salah FIFA Awards
Contact Us Advertise with Us