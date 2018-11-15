×
3 players who did not do justice to the Number 7 jersey at Manchester United

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
1.02K   //    15 Nov 2018, 20:35 IST

Porto v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League
Porto v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League

The legacy of jersey number 7 goes a long way back at Manchester United. The likes of George Best, Bryan Robson, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the few who wore the coveted jersey at Old Trafford. Though some have been supremely successful, others have failed to live up to its expectation.

Among the players who successfully wore the no.7 jersey, Geroge Best could arguably be the greatest among them all. He was Sir Matt Busby's best player and a game changer during his time. The Northern Irishman played over four hundred games for United and scored more than 150 goals in the process. Best was a prime example of skill, balance, pace, and goals. 

Cristiano Ronaldo was the last player who maintained the level of expectation and performed stupendously with the no.7 on his back. Many have tried to replicate what their predecessors have done, but few managed to do justice to it. Players like Antonio Valencia, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and now Alexis Sanchez wore the no.7 jersey but failed miserably. 

Here are the three players who fall into the list of unsuccessful players who wore the no.7 jersey at Manchester United.

#3 Antonio Valencia


Valencia has been a dependable player at United for many years.
Valencia has been a dependable player at United for many years.

Antonio Valencia was one of the few players bought by Sir Alex Ferguson with the money they received from the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid. He started his career on English soil with Wigan Athletic where his performances drew the attention of many big clubs including Manchester United. 

After Ronaldo left, it was apparent that Sir Alex would go for a winger in the summer and he saw the potential in Valencia to make it big at Manchester United. The Ecuadorian was given the no.25 shirt at the start of his Manchester United career, but his performances convinced the manager to hand him the no.7 jersey which was left vacant in 2012 by Micheal Owen.

However, the pressure of wearing the jersey got the better of Valencia, and he didn't look his best throughout the season. He finally gave it up in the following campaign and got back to the previous no.25 with the hope of regaining back his lost form. 

Valencia is the current club captain under Jose Mourinho and an irreplaceable part of the squad. His trophy cabinet includes two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a Europa League, and three Community Shields. 

Once he decides to put the curtains down in his illustrious career, the former Wigan man would look back at his time at United as a successful one except for one glitch which he would not want to remember. 

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Antonio Valencia Cristiano Ronaldo
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
