3 players who have been disappointing for Manchester United so far | Premier League 2018/19

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
525   //    19 Nov 2018, 21:20 IST

Lukaku has been criticized heavily by the fans.
Lukaku has been criticized heavily by the fans.

Manchester United's pre-season was mired with controversies with Jose Mourinho reportedly unhappy with the way the transfer market panned out for the club. He presumably wanted a central defender to add to his big list of defenders at Old Trafford, but the United board reportedly refused to back the Portuguese with any more funds.

The acquisition of Fred, Dalot and Lee Grant in the summer did little to encourage the fans and Mourinho was left to get the best out of players he had in his armor. Despite the victory against Leicester City in the opening fixture, the performance since then has been disappointing. The Red Devils are out of the League Cup after losing to a Championship side and almost out of the League title race with a twelve point difference between them and the League Leaders Manchester City.

However, a team needs big players to rise when the chips are down, but United lack that personality in the squad. There are very few players who would take responsibility for their actions rather than hide somewhere else. Jose Mourinho has got world class players in his team, but many have performed below expectations.

Here are the three players who have been disappointing so far this season.

#3 Eric Bailly


Eric has lost the trust of the manager.
Eric has lost the trust of the manager.

Bailly was one of the first signings of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. Eric impressed during his time at Villareal which made Mourinho waste no time in getting the services of the Ivorian at Old Trafford.

In the initial days of his United career, Eric looked the perfect defender that any team would want to have. He was even voted Manchester United's Player of the Month in his very first month with the Red Devils.

However, injury played it's part in Bailly's downfall, and he never looked the same since then. There are glimpses of his qualities but nothing substantial to impress the manager. On top of that, the Ivorian's recklessness has often caused the team dearly.

Against Brighton, earlier in the season, Eric was at fault for United conceding three goals against Chris Hughton's side. Since then, with Smalling and Lindelof settling in as first choice center halves, Bailly is finding it hard to get a start.


Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
