3 players who have impressed for Manchester United so far this season

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28 Nov 2018, 20:24 IST

Shaw has been working hard down the left flank.

Manchester United's season started with a narrow win against Leicester City at Old Trafford. Since then, things didn't go as planned for Jose Mourinho with the side struggling to get a consistent run of good games in all competitions. The point difference between United and leaders City now stand at fourteen with the Red Devils realistically out of the title race.

In other competitions, Jose Mourinho's side is already out of the League Cup after the defeat against Derby County whereas, in the Champions League, the group qualification still hangs in the balance.

United have one of the worst defensive records in the League this season, managing just two clean sheets in the opening thirteen matches. After the win against Juventus and a draw against Chelsea, the fans started to feel a bit optimistic but not for long. The dismal show at Etihad against Manchester City and the goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford had pulled them back further.

However, despite all the negatives that surround Old Trafford, there has been an improvement in some of the player's performances.

Here is a list of three players who have performed better than the rest so far this season.

#3 Victor Lindelof

Lindelof has been one of United's best players lately

Victor Lindelof has recently got the 'Swedish Player of the Year' award for his performances for both club and country. Victor arrived in Manchester last season from Benfica at a reported fee of €31.50 million.

For any foreign player, it's always a challenging task to immediately settle in the Premier League. Lindelof had the skill and passing ability for a defender, but he lacked the physicality which is needed for this league. The Swedish international struggled to get a first-team place in his debut season for Manchester United.

In the current campaign, Lindelof had one of the worst performances against Brighton earlier in the season where they conceded three goals from the open play. Since then, he has significantly improved aerially and also with decision-making. It's fair to say that Victor has been the best United defender in the last few games, forming a reliable partnership with Chris Smalling. The most noteworthy performance was against Juventus in the Champions League where he gave it all to stop Ronaldo and Co. in both the legs.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
