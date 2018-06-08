3 players who have played with Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar

Only three footballers were lucky to share the dressing room with Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar.

Who wouldn't love to play with the three of the all-time greats?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are arguably the three best players in the world right now and all three superstars will be hoping to lead their country to World Cup glory.

These players are so good that some of the best players in the world consider it an honour to play with any one of them.

When Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona, he said it is an honour to play alongside Lionel Messi in his very first interview as Barcelona player.

"Like everyone else, I thought Messi was the best player in the world and to be here with him now is a fantastic honour. It's a great experience watching him in training and in matches…the way he can transform a match is unbelievable.”

The prospect of playing with these superstars attract other players to their clubs.

Only 11 players have had the opportunity to play with both Messi and Ronaldo and only three out of those 11 players had the chance to play with Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar.

Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo currently shares the dressing room with Messi and also with Ronaldo for Portugal. He briefly shared the dressing room with Neymar upon joining Barcelona and interestingly had a training ground bust-up with the Brazilian during the last preseason. However, they didn’t play together as Neymar left Barcelona to join PSG a few weeks later.

#3 Andre Gomes

Gomes won't be joining Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup

The 24-year-old midfielder plays for Barcelona at the club level since 2016. It is at Barcelona that he played with both Lionel Messi and Neymar. However, his stint with the Catalan club could come to an end this summer.

Although Gomes was not a key member of the Barcelona team in the last two years, he won four trophies at the club.

Gomes is also a Portuguese international with 29 caps to his name. He played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2016 Euro which Portugal won. He was also part of the Portuguese side that finished third at the Confederations Cup last year.

However, his lack of playing time this season has cost him his place in the squad for the FIFA World Cup.