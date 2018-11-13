3 Players who have successfully played in EPL, Serie A and LaLiga

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 13 Nov 2018, 15:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juve made him one of the few players to play in the 3 biggest leagues

All of EPL, Serie A and LaLiga have their fair share of followers and it can be said without any doubt that those three are the biggest leagues in the world. Most of the famous players in the world usually have played in one or more of these leagues.

Each of those leagues have their own traits and specialties. While the EPL is more physical and direct, Serie A is more defensive and tactical and the La Liga is more skillful and entertaining.

There are some players who have played in one league throughout their careers. Players like Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos et al have played in one football league only.

However, some players have had the experience of playing in two different football leagues. Still, only a chosen few have had the privilege of playing and being successful in each of the three big leagues.

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a move to Juventus after having been supremely successful with Manchester United (EPL) and Real Madrid (LaLiga). Ronaldo’s move propels us to take a look at three other famous players who have successfully played in the thee big leagues.

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic has had the privilege of playing in a multitude of clubs in his career. He has played for all Serie A giants: Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan. Zlatan started with Juve and scored 26 goals in 92 matches for them.

He was an able ally for the likes of Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet. Zlatan then moved to Inter and spent 4 seasons with them. He scored 66 goals in 117 matches for Inter while playing with the likes of Adriano and Julio Cruz. He also won three Serie A titles with Inter.

Ibra’s big and strong physique was ideal for the defensive ordeal of Serie A, but he made a switch to Barcelona and spent a season there before moving to Milan on loan. He won a LaLiga title with Barca and scored 22 goals in 46 matches for them.

Ibra played with the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta and adjusted himself well with the passing football of Barca. He scored 56 goals for Milan in 85 matches and then made a switch to EPL when Jose Mourinho signed him for Manchester United. Ibra repaid the faith with 29 goals in 53 matches for United in the only season he played for them. His goals won United the Europa Cup and he also was a part of the FA cup winning team.

1 / 3 NEXT