3 Players who have won the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League in the same year

The FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions’ League are the 2 biggest tournaments in football. The World Cup is the biggest possible honour for a footballing nation, whereas the Champions’ League represents the pinnacle of club football. Therefore, it is a matter of extreme honor for a footballer to win either.

The world cup is held every 4 years, whereas the Champions League is an annual affair. Therefore, a player only gets one chance in every 4 years to win the World Cup. As a result, the chances of winning the World cup and the Champions League in the same year are very minuscule.

Naturally, there are very few footballers who have managed to win both those coveted prizes. A player must have the privilege of being born in a strong footballing nation as well as play for an elite club to be able to win both those titles. Now, there are even fewer players who have managed to win both the titles in the same year. We are going to have a look at 3 such players:

#1. Christian Karembeu (France):

Christian Karembeu

Karembeu was a defensive midfielder who played for the French national team. He won the World Cup in 1998 as Aime Jacquet’s French team went on to win their maiden World Cup title on home soil. Karembeu did not start in all the matches but was mainly used as a substitute.

Still, he played his role in the qualifying campaign as well as the finals. France beat Brazil 3-0 in the final to win the trophy/ Karembeu won 53 caps with the French national side and his international career spanned 10 years.

In the same year, Karembeu also won the Champions League with Real Madrid. Real beat Juventus 1-0 in the final in Rotterdam as Pedrag Mijatovic scored the winner. Karembeu played in the final and played his role in securing the 7th European crown for Real. He had a distinguished club career with the likes of Sampdoria and Middlesbrough besides Real. Karembeu played in 78 matches for Real and scored 4 goals. He also became the first player to win the World Cup and the Champions League in the same year.

