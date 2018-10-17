3 players who may leave Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as manager

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 100 // 17 Oct 2018, 22:09 IST

Paul Pogba is not happy under Jose Mourinho

In 2015 when Jose Mourinho got sacked as the Chelsea manager after a poor run of results, Manchester United was going through a troubled period of their own under Louis Van Gaal. The Red Devils were struggling for a top-four finish, and the buzz was that this season would be last for the Dutchman.

Even before the season ended, reports emerged that Manchester United was lining up Jose Mourinho to take over the managerial position from Van Gaal. Finally, the official announcement came on 27th May 2016 when the Portuguese signed a three-year deal with the Red Devils giving a ray of hope to the fans that the glory days might be back at the Theatre of Dreams after three tumultuous seasons.

Jose Mourinho promised to the fans that he would fight for everything and try to win all the trophies available. In his first season, he made two mega signings - Zlatan Ibrahimović and Paul Pogba along with Eric Bailly from Villarreal and Mkhitaryan from Borussia Dortmund. Though United finished sixth in the league that season, it was the Europa League triumph and the League Cup victory that saved the season from being a failure with expectations that the next season would be better because it was Jose Mourinho's second season.

The second season didn't turn out as expected with United finishing runners-up to City in the Premier League and losing the FA Cup final to Chelsea which resulted in a trophyless season for Jose Mourinho.

But instead of the results, it's his declining relationship with the players in the second half of the season that concerned the United faithful. He had already sold Mkhitaryan to Arsenal and put Martial to the bench. Jose grew frustrated with Paul Pogba's inconsistency, Eric Bailly's casual approach and new signing Victor Lindelof failing to get even a regular first-team place.

The current campaign began in a negative mindset with Jose Mourinho moaning about not getting the desired players in the transfer market. He had already had a training ground argument with Paul Pogba and publicly criticized both Eric Bailly and Victory Lindelof after their dismal show against Brighton earlier in the season.

There are rumours that players are dissatisfied with the manager and not performing up to their potential which could potentially lead to them leaving Old Trafford. Without undermining the achievements of the Portuguese manager, it will be safe to say that he does have a history of leaving the dressing room in tatters at different clubs around the world.

Here are three players who might just opt to leave Old Trafford if Jose Mourinho stays on.

#3. Eric Bailly

Bailly seems to have lost Jose Mourinho's trust at Manchester United

Eric Bailly was one of Jose Mourinho's signings in his first season at Old Trafford. The Ivory Coast International is quick and robust, and not afraid to put his body on the line. His performances for Villareal impressed the Portuguese who didn't waste time to sign the Ivorian on a four-year contract at Manchester United.

In his first month as a United player, Bailly was Manchester United's Player of the Month. But injured his knee in the defeat against Chelsea that season and since then, he impressed in patches, but the pundits and the media have highly criticized his causal approach and recklessness with Jose Mourinho dropping the Ivorian in the latter half of last season.

After a horror show against Brighton this season, Mourinho seems to have has lost all his trust in the Ivorian with Chris Smalling, and Victor Lindelof coming up as his preferred centre-back partnership for the time being.

