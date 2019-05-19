3 players who might leave Arsenal in this transfer window

Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League this season and still have the UEFA Europa League final to play, but changes are in order for them to compete at the highest level next season. They will be going through a transition period, what with club stalwart Aaron Ramsey and injury-stricken forward Danny Welbeck leaving on free transfers after this season.

Unai Emery will do well to offload some of the others who have not had much game time in the recent past or have been unable to do justice to their position in the side. We pick out three such players who can either be sold or depart on free transfers in the summer window.

#1 Shkodran Mustafi

It has been a well-documented fact that centre-back Shkodran Mustafi will be soon looking for a new club in this transfer window. The German has made some blunders in the heart of the Gunners' defence and must be offloaded for some young and talented youngster. Mustafi is a bumbling central defender who has been on the wrong side of attackers and allowed them free spaces in the penalty box.

Mustafi has been a great servant to Arsenal from the time he signed for them in 2016 but the time has come for him to move on to a new club where he can rediscover his touch.

#2 Mohamed Elneny

Mohamed Elneny (left)

Arsenal's Egyptian central midfielder Mohamed Elneny found game time hard to come by this season after Lucas Torreira's arrival. The Uruguayan, along with Granit Xhaka and youngster Mateo Guendouzi, rotated duties amongst themselves in defensive midfield and this meant that Elneny could muster only 10 starts across the Premier League and UEFA Europa League this season.

Elneny has fallen down the pecking order, and he must leave the Emirates for some other club where he can start games on a regular basis. Although his contract runs till 2022, it is hard to see him return to favour under Unai Emery who prefers Torreira.

#3 Carl Jenkinson

Carl Jenkinson

Arsenal's long-forgotten right-back Carl Jenkinson has found himself on the verge of anonymity at the Emirates after Hector Bellerin, Stephan Lichsteiner and Ainsley Maitland Niles took up his favoured position. Now, as he is out of his contract this year, it is time for him to go to some mid-table or lower league club which can afford to play him on a regular basis.

Jenkinson is only 27 years old, so he will not find it difficult to find another club. That will be for the better of all parties concerned.