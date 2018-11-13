3 players who might stop Ronaldo and Messi from winning Ballon d'Or this year

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 335 // 13 Nov 2018, 02:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated Ballon d'Or during the last decade.

The phenomenal duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the Ballon d'Or scene for the past decade.

Both of them have five accolades each and will be looking forward to getting an edge from one another by earning this year's award too. However, unlike previous years, this is no longer a two-horse race and there are many other names that emerged to win the prestigious award.

Right on this note, here is the list of three players who can stop Ronaldo-Messi from winning Ballon d'Or this year.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

It is hard to believe that Kylian Mbappe is just 19 year of age.

It is hard to believe that Kylian Mbappe is just 19 years of age as the French international has already achieved great heights at this young age and is considered to be one of the biggest talents in football.

The 'Golden Boy' of 2017, Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a successful 2017-2018 season with Paris St. Germain and helped his team win the domestic treble. He scored 21 goals in all competitions last season and assisted 15 for his teammates. He won the UNFP Young Players of the Season 2017-18 award and was also the part of UNFP Team of the Year 2017-2018.

Kylian Mbappe was among the best players at the FIFA World Cup 2018 and helped France win the World Cup for the first since 1998. He scored four goals during the tournament and was awarded the FIFA World Cup 2018 Best Young Player Award.

The 19-year-old finished seventh in the Ballon d'Or 2017 but is a serious contender to win the accolade this season. According to Eric Mamruth (via FoxSports), a journalist for RFI, Kylian Mbaooe received the third most number of votes after counting halfway for the award.

1 / 3 NEXT