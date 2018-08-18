Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Players who must leave before the deadline day

Hitesh Chhabra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Aug 2018

<p>
Who can be up for a move?

The transfer market is all about managers trying to find replacements to revamp their squads. While some clubs are having a great window, others are finding it tough to do business. Some players will start the season on a high note while others will work hard to get into the first team.

Now as the Premier League and Serie A transfer window is shut, some players might be regretful of not making a move. Whether it be money or some other issue, the transfers just did not happen.

But they should never let their hopes down as the other markets are still open. Here are some players who must leave this season, for their own good, as well as the well functioning of the team.

#3 Danny Rose

<p>
Was the first choice for Spurs

Danny Rose had a great partnership with Kyle Walker in the last few seasons for Spurs but with the departure of Walker, there has been a drastic change in Danny's form.

Spurs boss Pochettino favours playing Ben Davies over Rose. As a result of which, he didn't get much playing time. Also, Rose started the World Cup as the first choice left back for England.

But due to his average form, the position was taken by Ashley Young. With his position at stake both at domestic and international level, it is clear that he needs a fresh start elsewhere.

He was linked with Manchester United, Fulham and Schalke before the English transfer window was closed. With Spanish, German and French transfer options still open, Danny Rose should definitely push for a move.

Hitesh Chhabra
CONTRIBUTOR
