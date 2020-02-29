3 players who need to leave Real Madrid to kick-start their careers

James Rodriguez

Real Madrid and Barcelona are competing for the La Liga title this term and it's fair to say that a Ronaldo-less Madrid has coped well to keep up with their Catalan rivals. The club is still underperforming by their usual standards but are currently in the transition period as they start a new era of the galacticos.

Los Blancos suffered heavily last season as they failed to win any major trophy for the first time since 2009/10. To emphasise their difficulties, the club has had three different coaches in twelve months. Although Zinedine Zidane looks like the man to get the Madrid giants back to the top, the Frenchman has failed to use his resources wisely. Meanwhile, some players have also endured difficulties as they struggle to find playing time at the club.

Let's take a look at players who must depart Real Madrid if they are to revive their careers.

#1 Mariano

Mariano

A few eyebrows were raised when Madrid forked out €23 million for their former academy graduate, Mariano, and many more joined when the club decided to give him the iconic No.7 which effectively made him the official replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish-Dominican striker returned to Madrid on the back of a highly productive campaign with Lyon during which he scored 18 goals for the French outfit but he was an absolute downgrade over who the capital outfit previously had. Two years on, the striker is still unable to nail down a starting place in Zidane's lineup and has rarely featured for the club.

#2 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has quite a reputation among Madrid fans. The Welsh winger was supposed to carry Los Blancos when Cristiano left, but he has hardly succeeded and has effectively grown into a frustrated figure at the Bernabeu.

Despite his recent injury struggles and loss of form and desire, the Welshman is a player of the big nights, who arguably has the most punch at the Madrid club. However, his relationship with the fans has become so bad, that the sooner they part ways with one another, the better.

#3 James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is one of the best midfielders on his day but he has been a forgotten figure for the past couple of months. The Colombian is one of the best in the business when it comes to creating chances but he has faced difficulties getting into Madrid's matchday squads let alone the starting eleven.

The player has played so few minutes this season, that the sharp-witted menace that he once was, feels like a thing of past. The midfielder necessarily needs to switch clubs, if we are to witness the player who single-handedly carried Colombia to the 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

