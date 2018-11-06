3 players who need to leave Real Madrid to progress their careers

Santiago Solari - Real Madrid's interim manager

Real Madrid is a club known for making galactico signings, and this basically means signing the most high profile players even if they don't fit the manager's plans.

Over the last few years however, galactico type signings weren't made, and it has come to haunt them as the departure of the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo has left a huge goal scoring void in the team.

There are players barely getting game time at Real Madrid, and these are players who are capable of much more.

With Perez sure to make some signings in the upcoming transfer window, and the presence of superstar players in the line-up, some players need to either go out on loan or permanently leave in order to get the recognition they deserve.

Lets take a look at some players who need to leave in order to progress.

#3 Dani Ceballos

He has barely featured for Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos moved to Real Madrid from Real Betis in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £16.5 million. Back then he was hot property, and many expected him to make an impact for Los Blancos, but that hasn't been the case for the young Spaniard, as he has barely featured for Real Madrid, playing sparsely in his debut season under Zidane.

With the appointment of Lopetegui, many expected him to get much more game time, which he did, but he didn't repay the manager's faith.

A loan move or a permanent one to another club would help him get some minutes under his belt, and probably help him reach his true potential.

#2 Jesus Vallejo

He has struggled to break into the first team

After the young Spaniard completed his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, there was a lot of hype surrounding him with regards being the next defensive stalwart for Real Madrid in the mould of Sergio Ramos, but that has not been the case for Vallejo, as he has struggled to break into the first team.

Sparsely used in the league, and mainly being used in the Copa del Rey is surely not going to help the development of his career.

With a loan move (perhaps a season only), he could surely get valuable minutes, and it will surely give him an avenue to prove his worth.

