5 players who played for both Manchester United and Liverpool

Did you know that one player has even captained both Liverpool and Man Utd?

Gourav Pilania CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 13:18 IST

Manchester United and Liverpool are the two most successful clubs in England. The rivalry these two clubs share is unparalleled. Bill Shankly once said that football is a matter of life and death and this famous quote embodies the true nature of this particular rivalry.

Only a handful of players have represented both Liverpool and Manchester United. The transfers have sparked outrage among both sets of supporters.

The last direct deal between these two clubs happened way back in 1964 when Phil Chisnall went Liverpool for £25,000. The rivalry was not fierce back then and it did not have any effect on Man Utd faithful.

Chisnall is surprised that no player has moved ever since the time he went to Liverpool. Bragging rights are at stake whenever these two historic clubs battle it out. Here are five players who played for both the rival clubs in their career.:

#1 Michael Owen

Michael Owen played a very important role in Liverpool's treble season (2001) and he also won himself the coveted Ballon d'Or that year. He attracted the interest from top clubs and Real Madrid snapped him up in 2004. He couldn't do much during his time at Madrid and the return to Premier League seemed imminent.

Newcastle United signed Owen but injuries had a much bigger say in his latter part of the career. Finally, Manchester United came calling when he was a free agent in 2009. Liverpool supporters have never forgiven him for the move. Owen scored 17 goals in 52 appearances for Manchester United.

Owen also won a Premier League medal with Manchester United and Liverpool fans loathe him even to this day.