3 players who should be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

The Premier League announced that they would be introducing a Hall of Fame soon

After the Premier League announced that a Hall of Fame would be launched this year, many candidates have been put forward to be inducted.

In a statement made on Thursday, the league stated that achievements outside of the English top-flight will not be considered when choosing the candidates, leaving fans worried that some legends may be left out. Other fans believe that players who haven't won a Premier League title should not be considered. However, with the likes of Steven Gerrard among those who missed out on a title, this is unlikely.

With that being said, here are three players who should be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

#1 Alan Shearer

No player has scored more Premier League goals than Alan Shearer

With 260 goals, the most by any player, and a Premier League trophy to his name, Alan Shearer is almost guaranteed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Englishman is best known for his time at Newcastle United where he became a Geordie hero, scoring 206 goals, with the club even immortalising him in a statue back in 2016.

However, despite enjoying his best times with the Magpies, it was with Blackburn Rovers that Shearer lifted his only Premier League title in 1995 and won the first of many Golden Boots. He went on to pick up 3 Golden Boots in a row between 1994 and 1997, scoring 90 goals in the process.

Shearer's contributions to the Premier League, aided by his clinical goalscoring ability, have been incredible to watch, making his induction into the Hall of Fame indisputable.

#2 Thierry Henry

Henry was part of the Arsenal Invincibles team in 2004

Thierry Henry is a legend in both English and European football as he scored goals and won trophies everywhere he went. However, it is his time in the Premier League that everyone truly remembers as he was a vital cog of Arsenal's Invincibles team that won the league in the 2003-2004 season.

The Frenchman is often considered one of the best players to have ever played in the Premier League and with 175 goals to his name, a number bettered by only 5 players, not many can argue with that statement.

The former Monaco man also holds the record for the most Golden Boots in Premier League history with 4 to his name, one more than Alan Shearer. Like Shearer, Henry won 3 of his 4 Golden Boots in the space of 3 seasons between 2003 and 2006.

Henry's status as a Premier League legend will probably be confirmed this year as he inevitably becomes one of the first players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#3 Ryan Giggs

No player has featured in more Premier League seasons than Ryan Giggs.

Ryan Giggs has not only assisted the most goals in Premier League history but also won the most Premier League titles (13), making him the perfect candidate for the Hall of Fame.

The Welshman picked up a record number of 162 assists during his 21 years in the English top-flight. He also featured in the first-ever Premier League season and is only second to Gareth Barry in the all-time appearances list with 632 to his name.

Giggs will potentially be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside his former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, thereby re-establishing his legend status in the process.

