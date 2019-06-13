3 players who should leave Manchester United in this summer transfer window

It goes without saying that Manchester United need a transformation next season after playing some very poor football in the least. Newly appointed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at bringing in players who are more suitable to his philosophy and who can imbibe that and make the club grow alongside them.

However, to bring in new players, the club must also sell some of those who do not fit the system under Solskjaer anymore. This must be done to free the transfer budget.

We pick out three players who no longer have a future at Old Trafford and who must leave immediately.

#1 Romelu Lukaku

When former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho signed Belgian centre-forward Romelu Lukaku from Everton in 2017, there were expectations from the big man to light up Old Trafford. However, two seasons on, although Lukaku hasn't been a complete failure, he hasn't really been able to show the Manchester United faithful why he had been rated so highly.

Lukaku worked well under Mourinho playing the lone target man's role, but under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he struggled and even lost his place in the side to the young Marcus Rashford mid-season. Lukaku's hefty body type does not allow him to play free, forward-pressing football and that is what has held him back under Solskjaer.

The Belgian's first touch is too heavy and he does not track back regularly to retrieve the ball from midfield. The fact that he relies too much on long balls played to him is a negative as well. All of this has worked against him and Solskjaer may well want to see the back of him. There have been talks of his joining Inter Milan in a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi.

#2 Nemanja Matic

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic too needs to depart from Old Trafford. His contract runs till the summer of 2020 so this might be a good chance for United CEO Ed Woodward to sell him and get some money in return, preventing Matic from leaving for free next year.

Matic has lost his legs and although he still displays the hunger to do well at the highest level, his inability to turn quickly or pass the ball into attacking areas have cost Manchester United many a game. He is not quick enough to press high and the displays he put up under Mourinho are now long gone. Matic does not offer anything to United at all.

The role of a central defensive midfielder has increased now and it does not end with just making crucial blocks. Although Matic is way superior to many of his peers in the physical aspects of the game, his technique has been faulty and he does not defend well without another central midfielder alongside him.

The former Chelsea man must realise that his time in red is over and make a move to another club soon. The constant criticism he faces doesn't do justice to this fabulous servant of Old Trafford, but fans have amazingly short memory spans.

#3 Alexis Sanchez

What exactly has Alexis Sanchez given Manchester United? After coming to Old Trafford as part of a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going to Arsenal, the Chilean attacker has an unfruitful time here with the Red Devils.

Sanchez was not favoured under Mourinho a lot and when he was, playing at a wide role did not bring the best out of him. He did hit his stride a little bit under Solskjaer but the Old Trafford faithful have never seen the same Alexis Sanchez people at the Emirates saw during the Chileans's time there. Being out due to injuries have also played a big role in him not being able to establish himself in the side.

Solskjaer may be willing to give the Chilean some more time but the best thing to do will be to sell him and get a better winger instead. Sanchez takes home around £400,000 pounds weekly excluding other bonuses and incentives and that is a big dent on the wage bill of United.