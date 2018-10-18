3 Players who would want Jose Mourinho to stay on as Manchester United's manager

Matic is one of Jose Mourinho's favorites at United.

Manchester United signed Jose Mourinho on a three-year deal which saw him take over the managerial position from Louis Van Gaal. Jose's record of winning major silverware at big clubs instilled hope among the Old Trafford faithful that glory days might be back at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Portuguese made several signings since he arrived at Manchester with the most notable one being Paul Pogba. But the midfielder has not performed up to expectations and reports have emerged time and again about a rift between the manager and the player. Even the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have lost the trust of the manager.

Despite all that, some players didn't disappoint Jose and almost guaranteed their place in the squad. Mourinho even regarded Matic as one of the best players he has managed and also fought for the contract extension of Fellaini.

Here are three players who would want Jose Mourinho to stay on as manager at Old Trafford.

#3 Ashley Young

Ashley Young has been preferred over others in full-back positions.

Manchester United signed Ashley Young in 2011 at a reported fee between £15 million and £20 million. He began his career as a left-winger but could play in either flank.

Young's pinpoint accurate crosses were one of the reason's United bought him, and he didn't let down the Old Trafford faithful scoring two beautiful curling goals in an 8-2 victory against Arsenal in 2011.

At 33 years of age, Ashley is a regular at Jose Mourinho's side. The Portuguese has shown much faith in the England International both in defense and attack from the flanks. He has also led United on quite a few occasions.

With age against his side, if a new manager replaces Jose Mourinho, it could push Young closer to an Old Trafford exit.

