Liverpool have appointed Arne Slot as their new manager to take charge from next season. He will replace Jurgen Klopp who left Anfield after nearly nine seasons earlier this month.

Slot has previously managed SC Cambuur, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord. He boasts one Eredivisie title and one KNVB trophy in his cabinet. The 45-year-old manager also won two Rinus Michels (Best Manager in Dutch League) awards.

He is known for his ability to get the best out of players. His arrival could transform the careers of several underperforming players at Anfield. On that note, here's a list of three players who could benefit from the arrival of Arne Slot at Liverpool.

3 players who will benefit from Arne Slot's arrival at Liverpool

#3 Ryan Gravenberch

West Ham United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Ryan Gravenberch joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich for £35 million during last summer's transfer window.

The Dutchman struggled to adapt at Anfield, managing to start just 16 Premier League games last term. He is currently behind Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Endo in the pecking order.

However, Gravenberch is a talented footballer, who can unleash potential under the guidance of Slot. The fact that both are from the Netherlands could also work in favour of the young midfielder.

#2 Dominik Szoboszlai

West Ham United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Dominik Szoboszlai enjoyed a mixed 2023-24 season with the Reds. The Hungary international was in superb form during the season's opening months but his performances dipped as the season developed.

Szoboszlai played 33 Premier League games last season, registering three goals and two assists. Klopp demoted him to the bench during the final weeks of the campaign.

The 23-year-old midfielder will look to find some consistency next season. Slot's ability to get the best out of his players will help him in that regard.

#1 Darwin Nunez

Arne Slot could transform Darwin Nunez's career

Darwin Nunez is currently among the most talented attackers in the Premier League. However, the Uruguay international has struggled in front of goal last season.

He missed 27 big chances during 2023-24, which is the second-most in the league, only behind Erling Haaland. His inability to bury clear-cut chances during crucial moments received a lot of criticism from fans and pundits.

Nevertheless, Arne Slot is known for his development of attackers. Santiago Giménez, Myron Boadu and Luis Sinisterra all became prolific goalscorers under his leadership. Nunez could become the next name on that list during the upcoming seasons.