3 players with their potential being wasted on the Real Madrid bench

Avinash Choubey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.22K // 03 Aug 2018, 15:49 IST

The current midfield department of Real Madrid is flooded with young talent

Real Madrid has been steadily guilty of buying more than required over the years. The current midfield department of Real Madrid is flooded with young talent to such levels that there are 4 players fighting for some positions in the starting eleven.

The availability of quality midfielders like Modric, Kroos and Casemiro leaves very less room for youngsters to get some precious minutes on the pitch.

We highlight three players who have been unable to achieve their full potential because of lack of game time.

#3 Marcos Llorente

Homegrown talent Marcos Llorente joined Real Madrid's youth setup at the age of 13. He was loaned to Deportivo Alaves for a full season in 2016 where he became a prominent member of the squad, he made 33 appearances for the club.

He was regarded as the best player in the Deportivo squad when he returned to Real Madrid from loan to join Zidane .

He has a wide passing range, good dribbling ability, close control and the ability to press effectively. He was widely regarded as the next Busquets. But lack of playing time and his weak physique has stunted his footballing growth. He also hasn't been able to provide stiff competition for Casemiro for his position in the starting eleven.

He is the kind of player who can walk into the starting eleven of most La Liga clubs aswell as some mid-table EPL clubs. His choice to stay at Real Madrid might prove to be a career ruining decision.

He has seemingly worked hard on his physique, a good outing this season could boost his career as fans are aware of Casemiro's flawed passing and his habit of losing the ball in crunch situations. Lopetegui plays a system of high possession, and he would want his CDM to be more involved, imaginative and skillful.

