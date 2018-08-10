Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 stars you might have forgotten who played for Barcelona

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
874   //    10 Aug 2018, 10:35 IST

FC Barcelona v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One
FC Barcelona

Barcelona are one of the world's best clubs in football history and continue to establish their world-class credentials across all fronts today. Winning titles is one of the club's ever-present habits and they are, in many ways, synonymous to winning.

Last season Barça secured the league and cup double, almost going the whole La Liga campaign unbeaten while doing so. In history, they have won Spain's top tier on 25 occasions while the Copa del Rey has been won a record 30 times.

They have a huge fan following and perhaps half of it in recent years is due to Lionel Messi's presence at the club. He is widely considered as one of the all-time greatest players and has been part of their set-up for nearly 17 years now - having joined them as a freshly-faced teenager from Argentina.

Other legendary players including Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho and Andres Iniesta have also represented the club in previous generations - the list goes on.

Within the current senior side, there are a few superstar names too other than Messi. Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez and Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho - not to mention summer acquisition Arturo Vidal, from Bayern Munich. Given the level of squad quality across all positions, it's no wonder they have won so many titles in recent seasons.

However, there are quite a few stars that you might have forgotten also used to play at the Camp Nou in previous years. So without further ado, here's a look at three stars who you might have forgotten used to don the historic Barcelona colours in years gone by.

#3 Yaya Touré

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Copa del Rey Final
Touré spent three years in Spain prior to his £24m Manchester City move

The Ivorian midfielder was a Barcelona player for three seasons - having joined from Monaco for €10m in 2007. His most notable contribution for them was the fact he adequately fulfilled the role of centre-back due to various injuries and suspensions to first-choice defenders ahead of the 2009 Champions League Final, where they ran out 3-1 winners over Manchester United.

However, he is most certainly a midfielder and was able to show his versatility by stepping into a more defensive role when his teammates needed him most. In 118 total appearances for Barcelona, he scored six and created eight assists.

Those statistics are not impressive, not least as he received more yellow cards (25) than his goal contributions combined, but you have to understand that he was predominantly being deployed as a defensive-minded midfielder - the Sergio Busquets role before the Spaniard was preferred over him.

He joined City for £24m during the summer of 2010, helped break numerous records and proved a pivotal part of their side at a time when the Citizens needed someone of world-class ability to carry responsibility and lead by example. Leaving as a legendary figure following the conclusion of last season, he is now 35 and is currently without a club but still harbours the desire to continue playing Premier League football.

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
