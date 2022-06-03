3 Portugal players who performed and 2 who underperformed against Spain | UEFA Nations League

Iberian neighbours Spain and Portugal squared off in their UEFA Nations League Group A2 opener at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Thursday night (June 2).

Last year’s UEFA Nations League finalists Spain dominated the proceedings for most of the 90 minutes, but a late Ricardo Horta strike secured a 1-1 draw for Portugal.

The draw leaves Portugal and Spain level on points, in second and third place, respectively. The Czech Republic, who won 2-1 against Switzerland in their Nations League opener, are currently sitting at the top of the standings with three points.

Luis Enrique’s Spain looked comfortable on the ball and created their first chance of the game in the fourth minute. Joao Cancelo’s botched clearance fell to Gavi and the youngster opted for a half-volleyed effort at Diogo Costa’s goal. Veteran center-back Pepe, however, intervened and parried it wide of the goal.

Fourteen minutes later, Portugal created a very presentable chance of their own. Raphael Guerreiro played a wonderful ball for Portuguese forward Rafael Leao inside the box. Under pressure from three Spanish defenders, the AC Milan striker fluffed his lines and hit his effort over the bar.

Spain drew first blood in the 25th minute through Alvaro Morata. Gavi started a counter-attack and found Pablo Sarabia in space, who then squared the ball across the box. Morata, unmarked, got to the end of his low cross and tapped it home.

Four minutes later, Carlos Soler got on the end of a lucrative cross from Gavi. Portugal goalkeeper Costa positioned himself right in front of his shot and kept him from wheeling away in celebration.

In the 59th minute, Leao cut inside from the left of the box and went for goal. Spanish shot-stopper Unai Simon got down quickly to parry his low effort away. Spain created a couple more chances in the next few minutes, but could not kill the game off. Their lack of end product ultimately worked in Portugal’s favor, who got their equalizer through Horta eight minutes from time.

Fernando Santos’ Selecao did not exactly play up to their potential, but the grit they showed was indeed commendable.

On that note, here are three players who performed and two who underperformed against Spain in Seville:

Performed: Cristiano Ronaldo

Spain v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

It was not a classic Cristiano Ronaldo performance by any means, but his commitment and work off the ball were indeed praise-worthy.

Ronaldo, who only came on in the 62nd minute in place of Otavio, gave his team’s morale a tangible boost and did everything in his power to help them.

The Manchester United superstar couldn’t work Unai Simon on the night but indirectly influenced the scoreline, dropping deep to collect the ball and instigating the attack that led to Horta’s goal.

With the No. 7 dropping to midfield, multiple Spanish defenders followed him, opening up space for Cancelo and Horta, who combined for Portugal’s timely equalizer.

Underperformed: Bernardo Silva

Spain v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva played on the left side of midfield on Wednesday night. Given his impressive performances in the 2021-22 season, he was expected to run the show against the Spaniards in Seville.

Much to the disappointment of the travelling supporters, that did not turn out to be the case.

Silva could not play a single key pass, lost seven of his 11 ground duels, ceded possession 11 times, and committed four fouls.

His challenge on former City teammate Ferran Torres (39 minutes) was clumsy and deservedly earned him a yellow card.

Performed: Ricardo Horta

Spain v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

In a team full of household names, Ricardo Horta is certainly not someone many would focus on.

Coach Fernando Santos presumably banked on his relative anonymity when he brought him on in place of Rafael Leao in the 72nd minute.

As expected, the home side did not pay much attention to the striker, not with Ronaldo on the pitch. Horta coolly punished them for their negligence when he slotted home Joao Cancelo’s low cross from close range to seal a point for his country.

Having played only 18 minutes, Horta did not do much apart from scoring the goal. He only had one shot, which ended up sneaking past Simon.

Underperformed: Bruno Fernandes

Portugal v Turkey: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Bruno Fernandes did not look at his unstoppable best in the 2021-22 campaign for Manchester United. The lack of confidence, stemming from a disappointing campaign, was evident in his last night’s performance.

He struggled to keep hold of the ball, his distribution was poor, and could not threaten Unai Simon’s goal even once.

The midfield star did not make a key pass, misplaced all four of his attempted crosses and lost five of his six ground duels.

He also lost possession 16 times, committed a foul, and was dribbled past thrice.

The United star was taken off for Matheus Nunes in the 81st minute.

Performed: Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo in action v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo was by far the best Portuguese player on the pitch on Wednesday night. Not only did he pick out Horta for the equalizer with a brilliant low cross, but he was also a rock at the back.

Cancelo’s distributions were spot on as he carried the ball without breaking a sweat and came out on top in most one-on-one situations.

Against the 2010 World Cup winners, Cancelo made a key pass, attempted six tackles, and won eight duels. He also accurately delivered seven of eight long balls, blocked a shot, and completed two of three attempted dribbles.

It was a perfect shift from the former Juventus defender.

