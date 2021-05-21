3 positions Manchester United need to strengthen before next season

Manchester United have sealed the runner-up spot in the Premier League this season. In terms of points difference, this is the closest they have finished to the league champions in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has done a great job in rejuvenating a club that appeared to have hit a nadir in 2019. He has made changes to the squad and redefined the style of football played by the team.

However, a lot of improvements are still required if his team wants to mount a serious title challenge next season. Here are some key positions that Manchester United need to strengthen in the offseason.

3 positions Manchester United need to strengthen

#3. Defensive midfielder

Fred for Manchester United.

Manchester United have a host of options available to them at the centre of the park but none of them seem reliable enough right now. Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek have been rotated throughout the season to fill the central midfield role.

However, the lack of a proper central defensive midfielder has often left them exposed. Fred may be having his best season in a Manchester United jersey but there are visible concerns regarding the reliability of the player. The Brazilian is a good interceptor of the ball but his passing and positioning are inconsistent.

Manchester United are believed to be monitoring West Ham's Declan Rice ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The Englishman has been in scintillating form this season for the Hammers. He appears to be the perfect replacement and an immediate upgrade over Fred and ticks all the boxes.

#2. Centre-back

Victor Lindelof has been the first choice center-back for Manchester United.

Manchester United have been vulnerable at the back throughout the season but have been bailed out by their forwards time and time again.

Harry Maguire's injury has further intensified their problems at the back. Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof do not inspire enough confidence either. The latter specifically needs to up his game a lot more.

Adding supposed target Raphael Varane or someone of his stature could provide them with the missing piece of the jigsaw. Harry Maguire could then finally have a partner who reads the play well and commands a lot of experience at the top level.

Varane is the main name on the list of #MUFC. They are waiting to see what happens with #Varane and with Zidane, which could be really important in determining Varane's future. Koundé is also a name appreciated by United. Keep an eye on him. [@FabrizioRomano]#UtdPlug 🔰 pic.twitter.com/DQLER1j8Un — UtdPlug 🔰 (@UtdPlug) May 19, 2021

#1. Right wing

The winger is in sublime form this season.

Manchester United have had exceptional talent deployed on the wings for much of their recent history. Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are both sensational talents who occupy the two wings for the clubs right now.

That said, there still appears to be a vital need to add firepower to the right wing. Mason Greenwood is still young and developing and Rashford is at his best while playing on the left.

Moreover, Manchester United cannot solely rely on Greenwood's goals to succeed in all competitions next season. Jadon Sancho, who was a top target last summer, is seemingly in the club's radar once again.

BREAKING: @ManUtd are close to agreeing a deal with Borussia Dortmund “In Principle” for English winger Jadon Sancho. Sources close to negotiations are confirming that the Manchester club has strong belief that a deal can be reached. #MUFC #ManUtd #Sancho #MUFCTransfer pic.twitter.com/wCmMr2LdX7 — Juan Roberto (@JuanRoberto_) May 11, 2021

The former Manchester City player has scored 16 times while assisting another 21 in all competitions this season. His passing, vision and blistering pace would fit in nicely at Old Trafford.

Manchester United, however, will need to shell out a fortune to land him before the 2021-22 season.