3 positions Manchester United need to strengthen

The Fred deal is over the line - but where else do United need to strengthen?

David C CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 20:06 IST 2.23K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Young was United's first choice at left-back ahead of Luke Shaw

Manchester United made their second signing of the summer this week, bringing in Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of £47m. This follows the acquisition of 19-year-old right back Diogo Dalot, who moved to Old Trafford via Porto in a £19m deal at the beginning of June.

While you can quibble about the amount of money the Red Devils have spent, there's no doubting their ambition. The transfer window hasn't even formally opened yet, and they've already addressed two problem areas in their squad.

They now have both a backup option for the ageing Antonio Valencia and someone who can help share the attacking load with Paul Pogba in he middle of the park.

Despite this, Mourinho's team still doesn't feel quite ready to overturn the massive gulf in class that we saw between them and neighbours Manchester City last season. It doesn't need a major makeover, of course, but considering how strong Pep's boys have been over the preceding 12 months, a further two or three transfers are surely needed to prevent another one-horse race.

Here are the specific positions they still need to strengthen.

#3 Left back

By now it's pretty much an open secret that Jose Mourinho doesn't rate 22-year-old Englishman Luke Shaw particularly highly. He only started a handful of games last season, and almost every time he did his performances were met with fierce (and, at times, unfair) criticism from the United boss.

Since the Red Devils' remaining options to fill the left-back slot are Marcos Rojo - who has always appeared more comfortable in the centre of defence - and converted winger Ashley Young, it seems inevitable that they will look to bring in another one this summer.

As for who it could be, several names could fit the bill. The most promising of them is perhaps Juventus man Alex Sandro, although his enormous price-tag could prove an obstacle. One alternative is Tottenham's Danny Rose, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for more than a year now.