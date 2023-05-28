3 positions Manchester United should strengthen this summer 

The appointment of Erik ten Hag could be referred to as Manchester United's turning point last summer as the club have witnessed a number of improvements this season.

The Red Devils have booked their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League competition, lifted the EFL Carabao Cup earlier this season and they are to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final as well.

While there have been numerous improvements on the pitch, it can be stated that there are still some positions in the squad that desperately need to be strengthened.

Hence, this article will list and evaluate three positions that the Red Devils hierarchy should strengthen in the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#1 Centre forward

Man Utd were depleted in the striker position throughout the season

This is the primary position that needs to improve, judging by current form, finishing has been one of the attack's major dilemma this season. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window brought about the loan deal of Wout Weghorst.

However, it can be stated that the Dutchman has failed to impress in attack as he has registered only four goal contributions in 25 appearances across all competitions for the club.

In a similar fashion, Anthony Martial has struggled to remain fit and it can be stated that this has also led to a partial deficiency in the center-forward position.

Given the level of competition in the Premier League and other European competitions, the Red Devils need a vibrant striker that could score goals and compete with rival strikers like Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.

#2 Goalkeeper

De Gea won the Golden Glove but he has obvious deficiencies that need to be addressed

David De Gea's goalkeeping errors and inconsistency has shown Manchester United that they still need a goalkeeper that could compete with the Spaniard for the number one spot.

It can be stated that De Gea's error was one of the reasons why the Red Devils were eliminated out of the UEFA Europa League this season.

With next season's UEFA Champions League spot currently secured, it can be stated that the squad need a goalkeeper that will put the Spaniard on his toes as this would also improve the level of competition in the goalkeeping department.

This theory has been proven at the club as we witnessed the improvement of the centre-back position when Lisandro Martinez was signed last summer. So, by improving the level of competition in the goalkeeping department, it could help the club in achieving next season's objectives.

#3 Midfield

Bruno Fernandes has played more games than any other player in Europe this season

Despite the signing of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer and further introduction of Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich, It can still be stated that if the Red Devils want to compete with clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal, they need to add some spice in midfield.

In other words, they need to sign a versatile midfielder that could stabilize the midfield and also help out in attack, thus relieving the intense pressure on Bruno Fernandes, who has played the most games in Europe this season.

Both Fred and Scott McTominay have struggled to deliver with the latter tipped to leave the club this summer. Similarly, Sabitzer's departure from loan is an indication that the Red Devils need at least two decent replacements in midfield.

