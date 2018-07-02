3 positions Manchester United still need to strengthen

Aditya Agarwal 02 Jul 2018, 21:15 IST

Mourinho needs to win the English title ASAP.

Manchester United have been quite busy in the transfer market despite a mega tournament holding off some major deals for now.

They have secured the signings of marquee players like Diogo Dalot and Fred. Also, the Belgian midfielder, Marouane Fellaini, has been handed a new contract which was a priority on Jose's agenda for the summer.

United were left frustrated when their neighbors, Manchester City clinched the Premier League title in some fashion.

A few more signings are set to be completed once the World Cup wraps up. Ed Woodward has constantly been pulling the strings behind closed doors. That said, here are the three positions Red Devils desperately need to strengthen.

#3 Left-back

The English duo dominates the position for now

United's problem in the full-back area was more than evident throughout the 2017/18 season. The left-back position was mainly dominated by Ashley Young, who was one of the team's best performers.

But with him being on the wrong side of the 30s, the team craved for a much dependable and long-term option for the role.

Luke Shaw, once the most promising English defender, showed sparks but couldn't impress the boss for too long. Mourinho publicly criticized the defender for his lack of dedication on the pitch.

It remains to be seen if Jose is willing to trust Shaw or not. However, United have strongly been linked with a move for Alex Sandro of late. A left-back signing seems imminent as an immediate upgrade is required for the position at Old Trafford.