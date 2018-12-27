×
3 positive changes Solskjaer has made to Manchester United's play

Suman Dey
ANALYST
27 Dec 2018, 21:00 IST

Solskjaer and Pogba after the Huddersfield game.
Manchester United fans would always remember Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the babyface assassin who scored the winner in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. He is deeply loved and respected by the fans and the players. Ole is an arduous student of the game and wanted to follow the footsteps of the legendary Scotsman, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Every manager's dream is to sit in the home team dugout at Old Trafford. The Norwegian might have pinched himself few times when he got the appointment as the interim manager replacing Jose Mourinho till the end of the season. Ed Woodward wanted to bring the feel-good factor back at the Theatre of Dreams and no one would have been more suited for that role than Solskjaer.

Since he took over, United thumped both Cardiff City and Huddersfield, putting in some convincing performances which were not the case in the previous games. Ole has made the team play a more eye-catching brand of football exemplifying the true philosophy of Manchester United. Here is a breakdown of how his philosophy differs from the former manager, Jose Mourinho and made United fans happy once again.

#3 Pressing high when the opposition has the ball

Manchester United's interim manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Premier League is all about high intensity and high press football which was successfully epitomized by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. However, the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho were far away from it.

The Portuguese preferred his team to sit back and hold its shape without much eagerness to clinch the ball back. Under Solskjaer, there is desperation among the players to surround any opposition player and put them under pressure to commit mistakes.

Against Huddersfield on Boxing Day, the likes of Pogba, Rashford, and Lingard repeatedly closed down spaces for David Wagner's team. It forced the away side to commit mistakes in front of their penalty box and United benefitted from it.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
