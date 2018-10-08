×
3 positives for Unai Emery from Arsenal's 5-1 mauling of Fulham | Premier League 2018/19

Santosh Pradhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
461   //    08 Oct 2018, 03:18 IST

Ramsey's goal was the talk of the town and Twitter went crazy
Ramsey's goal was the talk of the town and Twitter went crazy

Alexandre Lacazette scored the first goal in the 29th minute when he controlled a Nacho Monreal cross, turned around scored past Bettinelli. A mistake from Nacho Monreal gave Fulham the equalizer but the second half was one-way traffic. The second half showed that this Arsenal team has a stomach to fight, to play their game in the away matches too.

Aaron Ramsey's goal took us back to the time Arsenal played one-touch football with precision and the fans sang ‘We have got our Arsenal back’. A display of controlled aggression after Fulham equalized in the first half and the style in all the goals scored made it a perfect weekend for the Gunners before the international break.

Gunners looked crisp and purposeful in possession, especially through Mkhitaryan and Lacazette. Second half goals from Lacazette, Aubameyang, and Ramsey finished a great performance from Arsenal with an unexpected 5-1 scoreline. Arsenal had to work hard to put holes through the determined Fulham defence.

There were no major mistakes made by Fulham, but Arsenal's resolve to use every opportunity to score put a dent in Fulham's hopes. Ramsey's goal was the talk of the town and Twitter went crazy in comparing that goal to some of the best Arsenal have scored over the years.

We take a look at the 3 positives Unai Emery can take away from this match.

#3 Arsenal can create without Ozil


Good thing for Gunners is that they have enough creative players in their ranks
Good thing for Gunners is that they have enough creative players in their ranks

Ozil missed today's match due to back spasms. He has been missing many matches of late and his fitness is a major doubt nowadays. But the good thing for Gunners is that they have enough creative players in their ranks who can step up when needed.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the chief creator today after entrusted upon the no 10 role. Mkhitaryan showed good understanding with Lacazette and Welbeck in the first half and then with Ramsey in the second. His pass for Aubameyang which resulted in Ramsey's wonder goal was precise. Also, Iwobi had an excellent first half where he was a strong force on the left wing.

The presence of 2-3 players in the same role as Ozil has given Unai some options to try on.




ANALYST
ANALYST
