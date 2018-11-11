×
3 possible destinations for Alexis Sanchez

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
243   //    11 Nov 2018, 01:18 IST

It has just been 9 months since Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United and the Chilean forward is already unhappy at Old Trafford. He has failed to replicate his Premier League form at Manchester United which has seen him not cross the double digits in his goalscoring tally.

The reason for this could be pointed to Sanchez's form and also lack of service from the Manchester United midfield. Anthony Martial's recent form has meant that Sanchez has had to give up on his preferred position on the left flank which might have frustrated the former Barcelona player.

Alexis Sanchez might have made a decision to leave United which would put a lot of European giants on alert. We have compiled a list of 3 teams where Sanchez's move could benefit both the teams. 

#3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid has probably had the worst start to the season in many years as they have been struggling in the Spanish League. They have sacked their manager after their star duo of Ronaldo and Zidane left at the end of last season.

Real Madrid's new signings have failed to make an impact and Bale and Asensio have not fulfilled their potential. This makes a position vacant at the front in the Real Madrid squad which they will be looking to fill in January.

Having played with Barcelona, Alexis Sanchez could be one of the very few players who has represented both the Spanish giants if this move materialises. Sanchez has experience playing in LaLiga and this could be a vital factor when Real Madrid start deciding on their targets.

Madrid's inability to take Eden Hazard away from Chelsea and their good relationship with Manchester United could help them seal this move. United will be more than ready to sell their No.7 if they can get a Real Madrid midfielder in return. However, this move is still far away and Real Madrid fans have to wait until the end of January to find their replacement for Cristiano.

