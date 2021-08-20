3 possible destinations for Divock Origi this summer

Liverpool's Divock Origi has been linked with a move away from Anfield throughout this transfer window.

Origi joined the Reds from French club FC Lille in 2014. He has played 157 games in all competitions for the Merseysiders thus far, scoring 35 goals. The Belgium international has scored some important goals since arriving at Anfield, famously netting in the semi-finals and final of the Reds' victorious UEFA Champions League campaign in 2019.

However, he struggled for game time last season, managing to start just two league games. He might move away from Anfield before the transfer deadline in search of regular first-team football.

On that note, here's a list of three possible destinations for Liverpool's Divock Origi this summer.

West Ham United have been linked with Liverpool's Divock Origi in recent week

West Ham United have started this season superbly by defeating Newcastle United 4-2 during the opening matchday of the campaign.

However, they only have Michael Antonio as a recognized senior striker in the squad, who has struggled with injuries in recent years. David Moyes mostly relied on Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen for goals last season, none of who are out-and-out forwards.

The London-based club are currently in the market for a new centre-forward and have shown interest in signing Divock Origi from Liverpool. Origi's style of play should tune in well with David Moyes's tactical philosophy, who prefers his team to play counter-attacking football.

The 26-year old also has plenty of Champions League experience under his belt, which could play a vital role in West Ham's Europa League campaign.

However, the Ostend-born attacker will not be short of suitors and the Hammers will have a battle on their hands to snap him up.

Wolverhampton Wanderers struggled to score consistently last season

One of the biggest reasons for Wolverhampton's struggles during the 2020-21 season was their inability to score goals on a regular basis. The Wolves managed to score just 36 goals in 38 league games last season.

They are currently in the market for a new striker, with Liverpool's Divock Origi among the top names on their list.

Known for his pace, strength and dribbling skills, Origi has all the attributes needed to succeed under current Wolves manager Bruno Lage, whose footballing philosophy is based around his quick forwards pressing from the front.

At 26, Origi is at the peak of his career and needs to play regular first-team football. He needs to move away from Merseyside for that to happen and Wolves look to be a possible destination.

Crystal Palace have added some quality players to their squad this window

Crystal Palace have done a great job in the transfer market this window by signing Marc Guehi from Chelsea, along with Joachim Anderson from Lyon and Michael Olise from Reading FC.

However, they are still short of options in the attacking department and will look to sign a striker before the transfer deadline. Liverpool's Divock Origi is one of the names to have been linked with a move to Selhurst Park recently.

Origi is a versatile forward who can play out wide or upfront as a lone striker. The 26-year-old is also blessed with searing pace and is an expert at finding space between defenders.

Nevertheless, Liverpool is reported to be demanding between £15-20 million for selling Origi and it remains to be seen if Palace can match that valuation.

