3 possible destinations for Luka Jovic next summer

DipsPro FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 615 // 03 May 2019, 17:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luka Jovic has been one of the revelations of the season. The 21-year-old Serbian international has been one of the mainstays of Eintracht Frankfurt’s successful season so far. He was signed on a 2-year loan deal from Benfica in 2017 which was made permanent by Eintracht by activating the buyback clause for €7 million and the Serb penned down a contract till June 2023.

It is under new manager Adi Hutter that the Serbian exploded this season. He has scored 26 goals and has 7 assists in all competitions for The Eagles this season. Despite the signing of a long term contract, Jovic is constantly getting linked to big names across Europe this season. The big, physical striker is a brilliant team player and would be a valuable addition to many clubs in Europe.

The centre of attention of top clubs across Europe : Luka Jovic

Here are 3 clubs where Luka can possibly make a switch this summer :

3. Liverpool :

Liverpool are progressing under Jurgen Klopp and the German coach has put the club back on track for attaining glory after languishing in mid table for a number of years in the recent past. His signature gegenpressing style has suited the players very much and Liverpool have made brilliant moves in the transfer market in the past few windows.

Come this summer, the Reds are looking to add more squad depth. They do not have much depth upfront and Luka Jovic could be a brilliant signing. He can partner upfront in a 2-striker formation which will give Klopp additional flexibility as he can now field an extra goalscoring attacker if required which can only further boost the deadly trio of Firmino, Mane and Salah.

Luka Jovic’s signing would give Liverpool absolutely next level firepower upfront and this can only help them challenge for the titles better next season. Jurgen Klopp will surely try and make a move to sign the striker this summer.

1 / 3 NEXT