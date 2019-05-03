×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 possible destinations for Luka Jovic next summer

DipsPro
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
615   //    03 May 2019, 17:41 IST

Luka Jovic has been one of the revelations of the season. The 21-year-old Serbian international has been one of the mainstays of Eintracht Frankfurt’s successful season so far. He was signed on a 2-year loan deal from Benfica in 2017 which was made permanent by Eintracht by activating the buyback clause for €7 million and the Serb penned down a contract till June 2023. 

It is under new manager Adi Hutter that the Serbian exploded this season. He has scored 26 goals and has 7 assists in all competitions for The Eagles this season. Despite the signing of a long term contract, Jovic is constantly getting linked to big names across Europe this season. The big, physical striker is a brilliant team player and would be a valuable addition to many clubs in Europe.



The centre of attention of top clubs across Europe : Luka Jovic
The centre of attention of top clubs across Europe : Luka Jovic

Here are 3 clubs where Luka can possibly make a switch this summer :

 

3. Liverpool :

Liverpool are progressing under Jurgen Klopp and the German coach has put the club back on track for attaining glory after languishing in mid table for a number of years in the recent past. His signature gegenpressing style has suited the players very much and Liverpool have made brilliant moves in the transfer market in the past few windows.

Come this summer, the Reds are looking to add more squad depth. They do not have much depth upfront and Luka Jovic could be a brilliant signing. He can partner upfront in a 2-striker formation which will give Klopp additional flexibility as he can now field an extra goalscoring attacker if required which can only further boost the deadly trio of Firmino, Mane and Salah.

Luka Jovic’s signing would give Liverpool absolutely next level firepower upfront and this can only help them challenge for the titles better next season. Jurgen Klopp will surely try and make a move to sign the striker this summer.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Roberto Firmino Luka Jović Jurgen Klopp Zinedine Zidane Niko Kovac
Advertisement
Why Luka Jovic is the player everyone should be after this summer
RELATED STORY
Jovic set for greatness amid Barca and Madrid links – Milosevic
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Real Madrid eyeing a move for €70M-rated prime Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
Jovic to Madrid a 'real possibility' – Eintracht director
RELATED STORY
Report: Barcelona's move for attacker becoming complicated as price tag increases amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Chelsea to fight it out for £52 million striker
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid and FC Barcelona set to battle for talented Bundesliga goalscorer
RELATED STORY
Luka Jovic: The Serbian Wonderkid
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
'There's a real possibility that he signs for Real Madrid', says club director on Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us