3 possible destinations for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is set to leave Leicester City according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano at the end of the season as his contract comes to an end. Leicester are currently in the relegation zone therefore there could be a number of outgoings should they compete in the Championship next season. However, regardless of if the club get relegated or not, the Belgian midfielder is expected to leave this summer.

The 26-year-old is currently in his sixth campaign at the club. He has racked 173 appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing 19 assists.

We will look at three potential destinations for Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal

Fulham FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Arsenal are interested in signing the Belgian midfielder this summer according to a report from the Sun. The 26-year-old will add strength in depth to Mikel Arteta's midfield. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been fabulous this season for the Gunners. One of the main factors of Arsenal's superb season is due to the terrific performances from midfield pair. However, Partey has encountered injury issues and Arteta does not really have a solid replacement in the squad at his disposal.

A move for Tielemans therefore makes huge sense and will allow the manager to rotate his midfielders. The 26-year-old will surely have no objecitons to a switch to the Emirates as the future looks bright at the London club. The Gunners are set to play in the Champions League next season for the first time since 2016.

Liverpool

Walsall v Leicester City: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Tielemans as per a report from the Daily Mail. In Jurgen Klopp's system, it is easy to envisage the 26-year-old as a long-term replacement for Fabinho. Like Fabinho, Tielemans possesses impressive tactical intelligence that allows him to read the game effectively.

He possesses ability to show great positional awareness and understanding of defensive responsibilities, making him capable of providing the necessary cover for the Liverpool backline. The Belgian midfielder is adept at intercepting passes, breaking up opposition attacks, and demonstrating a strong work rate to win back possession. His ability to press intelligently and apply pressure on opponents would complement Liverpool's high-intensity playing style.

This move makes a lot of sense for Liverpool given the fact they would be signing the Belgian on a free transfer and this would be a shrewd piece of business.

Manchester United

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Manchester United are also interested in the Belgian midfielder, as per a report from Manchester Evening News. While Erik ten Hag's midfield was strengthened last summer with the signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, the strength in depth needs work. Respectfully, Tielemans is a significant upgrade on Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek. The 26-year-old will also serve backup to Casemiro in the holding midfield role.

Tielemans is a player that suits ten Hag's playing style. One of the key aspects of ten Hag's system is the fluidity of positions, with players constantly interchanging and creating space for each other. Tielemans' versatility allows him to adapt to different roles within the team. He can excel as a deep-lying playmaker, orchestrating attacks from a central midfield position, or seamlessly transition into a more advanced role, contributing to the team's offensive maneuvers.

His intelligent movement and understanding of positional play would enable him to exploit gaps in the opposition's defense, creating passing angles and openings for his teammates.

The transfer budget is yet to be finalised for the Red Devils as the ownership for next season is yet to be concluded. As the midfielder is a free agent, the move makes huge sense. The club is on course to finish in the Champions League places therefore a move to Old Trafford is an attractive proposition.

Poll : 0 votes