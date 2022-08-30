3 possible jersey numbers for Antony at Manchester United

Manchester United are close to completing the signing of Brazilian winger Antony from dutch club AFC Ajax. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian has agreed on a five-year deal with the option of an additional year for a deal worth €100 million.

The deal will make the 22-year-old a record signing for United and one of the most expensive players in the Premier League. He will also become the Red Devils' fifth signing of the summer after Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro.

As with most major signings, the question of what jersey number Antony will wear at Old Trafford arises.

Thus, this article will take a look at three possible jersey numbers that could be allocated to the Brazilian star when he officially becomes a Red Devil:

#3 Number 21

Venezuela v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

One jersey number that could be given to Antony at Manchester United is 21. This number was last worn by Edinson Cavani but is now vacant following his exit from the club as a free agent this summer.

21 is not considered a natural number for a winger, but it has a bit of an attacking aura to it. Before Cavani, it was worn by Daniel James, who also played on the wings for the Red Devils.

It is also close to jersey No. 20, which he currently wears for the Brazilian national team.

#2 Number 7

AS Roma v Ajax - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Leg Two

The No. 7 jersey is one of the most ideal options for wingers and would look pretty on the back of the Brazil international. But the number is currently not vacant at the club as it is being worn by Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, with Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford still uncertain, Antony might just be lucky enough to have the iconic number. The Portuguese icon is keen to leave the club this season in pursuit of Champions League football.

The transfer window doesn't slam shut until september 1, which means Ronaldo could still seal a move to a new club. This would make the No. 7 jersey vacant and available for the right-winger.

#1 Number 11

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Another possible jersey number that could be allocated to Antony is 11. Jersey No. 11 is not technically vacant. It is currently assigned to English winger Mason Greenwood.

However, Greenwood has not played for United since his sexual assault scandal came to light sometime last season. The 20-year-old is yet to clear up the accusations against him, and his name was omitted from the club's squad list for the 2022-23 season.

Thus, it is safe to say that the No.11 jersey is hypothetically vacant at Old Trafford and available to Antony. This number is the Brazilian's preferred number as he previously wore it during his time at the Brazilian club Sau Paulo. It is also the jersey number he last wore at Ajax.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury