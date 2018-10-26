×
3 possible long-term replacements for Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
910   //    26 Oct 2018, 17:33 IST

At 32, Sergio Ramos is clearly on a decline now
Sergio Ramos is one the best centre-backs in the world and is also a key figure at Real Madrid ever since he signed for the club from Sevilla in 2005.

The Spaniard has played 576 times for the club so far and helped the Los Blancos win four LaLiga titles, four Champions League trophies along with two Copa del Rey and three UEFA Super Cups. He has been a part of the FIFPro World XI on nine occasions and also won the LaLiga best defender award four times.

However, he is 32-years-old now and is clearly on a decline. Real Madrid cannot afford to depend on him for long and need a new defender to replace their superstar.

Right on this note, here is a list of three centre-backs who can potentially replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid:

#3 Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah is among the best young centre-backs in the world right now
Jonathan Tah is among the best young centre-backs in the world right now

Jonathan Tah is currently among the best defenders in the Bundesliga and is a regular in Bayer Leverkusen's starting line-up ever since joining the club in 2015.

Known for his strength, athleticism, and dominance in the air, Tah completed 53.9 passes per game in the league this year along with 8 tackles and 38 clearances.

The 22-year-old has played 70 games for the Die Werkself thus far, scoring 1 goal. He was the part of Germany's Euro 2016 squad, however, he narrowly missed out on Die Mannschaft's final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jonathan Tah signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen last season and that could work as a major stumbling block in securing his services. However, if Tah makes it clear that he wants to leave for pastures new, the Die Werkself would naturally demand a huge fee for their prized asset.

