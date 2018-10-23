3 possible replacements for Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga

Four losses in five games. Three of the defeats have come against CSKA Moscow, Alaves and Levante. As historically proven, Florentino Perez won't neglect the fact that the team which won 3 UEFA Champions Leagues in a row are falling down into an abyss.

Although there are several reasons like injuries, inactivity at the transfer market and lack of a proper number 9 in the team, the coach will be an early scapegoat for the team's failures. The chaotic and cruel environment at Real Madrid can change dreams into dust in a matter of moments and there's no doubt it's the same with Julen Lopetegui.

Unless the team performs a phenomenal turnaround in the upcoming games which includes the Clasico, it is almost certain that Lopetegui will find himself out of his current job. Every match would be a final from here on.

Let us quickly evaluate three possible coaches who can replace Lopetegui at the helm of Real Madrid.

#3. Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari is the main candidate to replace Julen Lopetegui at the moment. He is now the coach of Real Madrid Castilla who are second in Group 1 of Segunda Division B. His team is doing relatively well compared to the senior Real Madrid side.

Moreover, Solari is an ex-Real Madrid player who knows how the cruel surroundings of Santiago Bernabeu work. His knowledge regarding the club matters can be influential and Florentino Perez would be banking on him if he decides to sack Lopetegui.

The situation is almost akin to when Zinedine Zidane took charge in 2016 from Rafael Benitez. Although Santiago Solari not as big a name as renowned tacticians like Antonio Conte, he could be the coach till June.

