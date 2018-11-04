3 possible replacements for Nemanja Matic at Manchester United

This season, Matic has showed signs of fatigue

When Manchester United signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea last summer for £36 million, it raised a lot of eyebrows as to why Chelsea would sell such a quality player to their rivals.

It turned out to be a terrible decision as Chelsea struggled throughout the campaign, with new signing Bakayoko failing to fill Matic's role, and Chelsea ended up finishing 6th, while United finished 2nd and had the second best defense in the league, conceding just 28 goals.

This season though, Matic has showed signs of fatigue, and has slowed down significantly. Having played an important role last season, he got no rest, and it has affected United's performances this season. It was seen in the Bournemouth game, when Fraser and Brooks got past him with ease.

Hence, to make sure United avoid such defensive frailties in future, lets take a look at 3 players who could replace the big Serbian.

#3 Wilfred Ndidi

He has been an ever present figure for The Foxes since his arrival

The Nigerian international who moved to Leicester in January 2017 for a fee of £15.8 million from Genk, has been a defensive stalwart for Leicester ever since the sale of Kante to Chelsea. He has been an ever present figure for The Foxes since his arrival.

He sometimes rushes into tackles which leave the defense exposed, and also has disciplinary problems, with 9 yellow cards, and getting sent off twice in his 72 appearances for Leicester so far.

But given that he is only 21, he has huge potential to be a great defensive midfielder for any team with problems in their defensive midfield position.

Valued at £31.5 million by transfermarkt, it would be a steal for Mourinho's team who have no depth in the defensive midfield position, with Fellaini being the only other option for Mourinho.

