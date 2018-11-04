×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 possible replacements for Nemanja Matic at Manchester United

Archith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.06K   //    04 Nov 2018, 20:06 IST

This season, Matic has showed signs of fatigue
This season, Matic has showed signs of fatigue

When Manchester United signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea last summer for £36 million, it raised a lot of eyebrows as to why Chelsea would sell such a quality player to their rivals.

It turned out to be a terrible decision as Chelsea struggled throughout the campaign, with new signing Bakayoko failing to fill Matic's role, and Chelsea ended up finishing 6th, while United finished 2nd and had the second best defense in the league, conceding just 28 goals.

This season though, Matic has showed signs of fatigue, and has slowed down significantly. Having played an important role last season, he got no rest, and it has affected United's performances this season. It was seen in the Bournemouth game, when Fraser and Brooks got past him with ease.

Hence, to make sure United avoid such defensive frailties in future, lets take a look at 3 players who could replace the big Serbian.

#3 Wilfred Ndidi

He has been an ever present figure for The Foxes since his arrival
He has been an ever present figure for The Foxes since his arrival

The Nigerian international who moved to Leicester in January 2017 for a fee of £15.8 million from Genk, has been a defensive stalwart for Leicester ever since the sale of Kante to Chelsea. He has been an ever present figure for The Foxes since his arrival.

He sometimes rushes into tackles which leave the defense exposed, and also has disciplinary problems, with 9 yellow cards, and getting sent off twice in his 72 appearances for Leicester so far.

But given that he is only 21, he has huge potential to be a great defensive midfielder for any team with problems in their defensive midfield position.

Valued at £31.5 million by transfermarkt, it would be a steal for Mourinho's team who have no depth in the defensive midfield position, with Fellaini being the only other option for Mourinho.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Abdoulaye Doucouré Wilfred Ndidi Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football Manchester United Transfer News
Archith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
| Football and Cricket | | FC Barcelona | | Cricket Australia |
4 Reasons why Manchester United need Nemanja Matic back...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: It's finally time to leave Nemanja Matic out
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United players who could save Jose...
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth vs Manchester United Preview: Can the...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United will beat Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Three potential replacements for...
RELATED STORY
5 replacements for Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
We will see who United's leaders are - Matic
RELATED STORY
3 ways Manchester United can exploit their midfield...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us