×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 possible replacements for Ronaldo that Real Madrid must sign in January

Kashyap Saraiya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
208   //    09 Oct 2018, 02:27 IST

The thirteen-time European champions are currently struggling in domestic as well as European competition. After another surprising defeat, this time against Deportivo Alaves Lopetegui's side is now 3 games without a win in La Liga and 4 games in all competition. They failed to even find the net during all four of their defeats, something which is never expected from Real Madrid.


Troubles just starting to get deeper for Real
Troubles just starting to get deeper for Real

Although the scoreline may suggest something else Lopetegui's side have created more than a fair amount of chances against the likes of Alaves, Atletico, Sevilla and CSKA Moscow. Perhaps the only thing that stops them from being a dominant force again is a perfect number 9.

It's clear that its time to pull the trigger on their current striker Karim Benzema who although started to shine in the post-Ronaldo era but has now failed to find the net in his last 4 games. Club did sign Mariano Diaz in the summer but it looks like they might need someone else to end their woeful run in front of goal.

It's lucid that Real Madrid need to find someone who's as consistent as their former legend Cristiano Ronaldo was when it came to scoring.

Here are 3 possible replacement for Ronaldo at Real Madrid:


3. Harry Kane

Kane finished as a top scorer in this world cup
Kane finished as a top scorer in this world cup

The World Cup golden boot winner might just be the solution to their goalscoring problems as the current Tottenham Hotspurs man is a beast when it comes to converting chances into the back of the net. Kane finished second to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the premier league golden boot race last season. kane has already scored 5 goals this season in his 8 appearances tlllin the premier league.

Although his creativity has come in question many times there's no denying his abilities as a proper number 9.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Harry Kane Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading Julen Lopetegui
Kashyap Saraiya
CONTRIBUTOR
football enthusiast
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for...
RELATED STORY
3 top players Real Madrid should sign before the end of...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to pay €226M to secure Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid prepare bid for World Cup-winning...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans want this striker to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure 
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
19 facts you did not know about Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
3 Players Real Madrid must sign to make themselves...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CEL DEP 12:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
20 Oct REA LEV 04:30 PM Real Madrid vs Levante
20 Oct VAL LEG 07:45 PM Valencia vs Leganés
20 Oct VIL ATL 10:00 PM Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
21 Oct BAR SEV 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Sevilla
21 Oct RAY GET 03:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe
21 Oct EIB ATH 07:45 PM Eibar vs Athletic Club
21 Oct HUE ESP 10:00 PM Huesca vs Espanyol
22 Oct REA REA 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
23 Oct REA GIR 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us