3 possible replacements for Ronaldo that Real Madrid must sign in January

The thirteen-time European champions are currently struggling in domestic as well as European competition. After another surprising defeat, this time against Deportivo Alaves Lopetegui's side is now 3 games without a win in La Liga and 4 games in all competition. They failed to even find the net during all four of their defeats, something which is never expected from Real Madrid.

Troubles just starting to get deeper for Real

Although the scoreline may suggest something else Lopetegui's side have created more than a fair amount of chances against the likes of Alaves, Atletico, Sevilla and CSKA Moscow. Perhaps the only thing that stops them from being a dominant force again is a perfect number 9.

It's clear that its time to pull the trigger on their current striker Karim Benzema who although started to shine in the post-Ronaldo era but has now failed to find the net in his last 4 games. Club did sign Mariano Diaz in the summer but it looks like they might need someone else to end their woeful run in front of goal.

It's lucid that Real Madrid need to find someone who's as consistent as their former legend Cristiano Ronaldo was when it came to scoring.

Here are 3 possible replacement for Ronaldo at Real Madrid:

3. Harry Kane

Kane finished as a top scorer in this world cup

The World Cup golden boot winner might just be the solution to their goalscoring problems as the current Tottenham Hotspurs man is a beast when it comes to converting chances into the back of the net. Kane finished second to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the premier league golden boot race last season. kane has already scored 5 goals this season in his 8 appearances tlllin the premier league.

Although his creativity has come in question many times there's no denying his abilities as a proper number 9.

