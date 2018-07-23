3 possible signings for Manchester United this summer

Manchester United unveiled Fred as their major signing of the summer

With domestic football less than a month away and all the major clubs across Europe now involved in pre-season, the transfer market is now open and booming. With major clubs across Europe linked to a host of players, Manchester United is no different.

The Red Devils finished second last season and would be looking to win their first title in the post Alex Ferguson era in the upcoming season.

With the team on tour in the US and the club having confirmed 3 signings prior to the tour, it is possible that Mourinho and Ed Woodward would be looking to add reinforcements to the squad before the regular season starts back at home.

While there is a new player linked everyday with Manchester United and some deals looking too good to be true, not all transfers are relevant to the team or the manager's philosophy. Following is a list of players that I feel would boost the depth of the squad without burning a big hole in the club's pocket.

#3 Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic in action in a pre-season friendly

It is a surprise that United haven't been linked to Pulisic already. An ideal player on the right-wing, young and a marketing dream, given how Manchester United have been trying to capture the American market in the past few years.

Such is the case of the 19 year old Borussia Dortmund and USA starlet Christian Pulisic, whose career has skyrocketed since he first broke onto the scene in January 2016.

With the hype around players who have shone at the World Cup, Pulisic has flown under the radar this summer and would be a comparatively cheaper buy.

The teenager has primarily played on the wing for Die Schwarzgelben, but recent encouraging performances in a more central position have indicated his ability to play anywhere across the midfield.

Pulisic who is signed with Dortmund till 2020 had a great last season, as he made a total of 42 appearances for them, scoring 5 and assisting 7.

With the future of Martial still a doubt and United lacking a natural right winger, they should go ahead and pursue him, considering he has most of his career ahead of him and is nowhere near his peak years.

