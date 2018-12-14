×
3 possible solutions to Unai Emery's Ozil dilemma

Obinna Delight Ikenna
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
659   //    14 Dec 2018, 19:02 IST

Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil is one of the biggest enigmas in football today. The ex-Germany international has been a much-discussed topic among fans and pundits for years. Very few players divide opinion as much as the mercurial number 10.

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Ozil and what should and can be done with him. However, the consensus standpoint is that on his day he can be the best playmaker in the world. When he is not up for it, he can simply be a minus to the team.

Amidst all the debate and discussion, the opinion that matters the most is that of Arsenal head coach, Unai Emery. So far this season Emery has managed the club and Ozil pretty well. The question is how long will he be willing to stick with a player who struggles for consistency as much as Ozil?

Here's a look at possible solutions for Emery to the Ozil conundrum:

#1 Keep Ozil and rotate when necessary

Arsenal v Qarabag FK - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Arsenal v Qarabag FK - UEFA Europa League - Group E

The quality, ability or class of Mesut Ozil has never been in doubt. Mesut Ozil has topped the assist charts in the Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, Euros and the world cup. He is the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 50 assists.

The benefits of keeping a player of Ozil's calibre in the Emery-led Arsenal revolution will be immense. He provides a different quality to all the other attacking options Emery has at his disposal. He is in the top three for chances created among his teammates even though he has played less games.

The 2015/16 season saw Ozil come close to equaling Thierry Henry's Premier league record of 20 assists in a season. He finished that season with 6 goals and 19 assists.

The form and consistency he showed throughout that season shows the height a motivated, fully fit and firing Ozil can attain and possibly eclipse.

He can also be rotated if Unai Emery deems it fit. Games such as this season's away game at Bournemouth and other fixtures that will require certain characteristics that Ozil does not possess should see Ozil dropped and better-suited players for such occasion given a chance.

