3 managers who can replace Fernando Hierro

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.06K // 02 Jul 2018, 20:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Spain v Russia: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Spain had one of the most horrible World Cup campaigns in Russia. They underperformed in all the matches they played. In spite of dominating possession throughout their matches, Spain failed to score goals.

To begin with, Spain had a managerial fiasco just a few days before the World Cup as Julen Lopetegui was sacked after Real Madrid announced him as their manager. The Spanish Football Federation then roped in their Sporting Director Fernando Hierro to manage Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Under Hierro, the Spanish team produced a string of very ordinary performances in the group stage by drawing 3-3 to Portugal, winning with a narrow margin against Iran and just about avoiding a humiliating defeat in the last match against Morocco.

Despite having 79% of the possession and completing more than 1000 passes after extra time, Spain were unable to penetrate the stubborn Russian defense. They were defeated 4-3 on penalties by Russia after the scoreline remained 1-1 at the end of extra-time.

After suffering such a humiliating defeat, Spain will have to introspect and look at where they went wrong. There is a good possibility that that Spanish Football Federation will wield the axe on Hierro's head after Spain's dismissal show.

Let us have a look at 3 candidates who might replace Hierro as Spain's manager.

#3 Louis van Gaal

Dirk Kuyt Testimonial

Louis van Gaal is one of the most suitable managers that can be appointed as Hierro's replacement. He is familiar with Spain's style of play, having managed Barcelona twice.

Having successfully exposed the faults in Spain's tiki-taka style when Netherlands beat Spain 5-1 in the group stage at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, he will know the perfect solution to the problem which haunted Spain yet again in there humiliating exit from the 2018 World Cup yesterday. Renowned for promoting young and talented players into the senior team, he can play the crucial role of successfully managing Spain through the transition phase with many senior players likely to retire after their humiliating exit at the hands of Russia.

Louis van Gaal has won 20 major honors in his career but has not taken any major role after being sacked by Manchester United in 2016. A manager of van Gaal's caliber has the capability to make Spain the most dominant force in world football.