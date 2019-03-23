×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 potential destinations for Paul Pogba if he decides to leave Manchester United in the summer

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Feature
146   //    23 Mar 2019, 14:13 IST

Pogba was sent off against PSG. He could strengthen their European ambitions.
Pogba was sent off against PSG. He could strengthen their European ambitions.

Paul Pogba is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the world. Some quarters suggest that he is, in fact, the best player in his position. His brilliance was once again fully displayed on Friday when he supplied a sublime assist to Antoine Griezmann as France took the lead against Moldova. He is a player with great personality and often attracts controversy at every turn.

His latest remarks have again landed him on the spotlight that he so deeply loves. He talked about Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane so passionately. This has brought a lot of criticism because he is regarded as a future Manchester United captain. He was non-committal on his future with the Red Devils which begs the question, where will be the Frenchman go if he decides to leave Old Trafford?

Since he rejoined United in 2016, questions have been asked about his future given publicised falling out with Jose Mourinho. At that point, it was rumoured that Pogba would seek an early escape route this past January. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment in December brought the Frenchman back to life. Still, his recent remarks do raise a lot of question marks.

#3 PSG

The French champions have been so dominant in the local league but have seen the Champions League elude them time and again. The club has invested heavily in bringing star names such as Neymar to the club. However, that did not give the team that killer blow in Europe.

Even a weakened Manchester United side was able to find a way past them at home. Pogba would be an ideal star signing to fill in that gap. Already, PSG has some good players and a Pogba-run midfield would be unstoppable. He also would love somewhere where he can enjoy his football with solid players around him as he does with the French national team.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Paul Pogba Philippe Coutinho Ole Gunnar Solskjær Zinedine Zidane
Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
3 possible destinations for Alexis Sanchez if he decides to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sign Philippe Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Will Messi accept Ronaldo’s challenge? 4 potential transfer destinations for the Argentine ace
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Why Philippe Coutinho would not be a good signing for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set to sign Chelsea superstar in January, Chelsea identify €80 million Eden Hazard replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 December 2018
RELATED STORY
Football: Top 10 midfielders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year deal with Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should sign for Manchester United instead of Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us