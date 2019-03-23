3 potential destinations for Paul Pogba if he decides to leave Manchester United in the summer

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 146 // 23 Mar 2019, 14:13 IST

Pogba was sent off against PSG. He could strengthen their European ambitions.

Paul Pogba is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the world. Some quarters suggest that he is, in fact, the best player in his position. His brilliance was once again fully displayed on Friday when he supplied a sublime assist to Antoine Griezmann as France took the lead against Moldova. He is a player with great personality and often attracts controversy at every turn.

His latest remarks have again landed him on the spotlight that he so deeply loves. He talked about Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane so passionately. This has brought a lot of criticism because he is regarded as a future Manchester United captain. He was non-committal on his future with the Red Devils which begs the question, where will be the Frenchman go if he decides to leave Old Trafford?

Since he rejoined United in 2016, questions have been asked about his future given publicised falling out with Jose Mourinho. At that point, it was rumoured that Pogba would seek an early escape route this past January. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment in December brought the Frenchman back to life. Still, his recent remarks do raise a lot of question marks.

#3 PSG

The French champions have been so dominant in the local league but have seen the Champions League elude them time and again. The club has invested heavily in bringing star names such as Neymar to the club. However, that did not give the team that killer blow in Europe.

Even a weakened Manchester United side was able to find a way past them at home. Pogba would be an ideal star signing to fill in that gap. Already, PSG has some good players and a Pogba-run midfield would be unstoppable. He also would love somewhere where he can enjoy his football with solid players around him as he does with the French national team.

