3 potential replacements for David De Gea if he leaves Manchester United 

Athul Boby
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Jun 2019, 13:12 IST

David De Gea
David De Gea

David De Gea has had one of the seasons to forget with Manchester United this year, where the Spaniard looked like a shadow of himself. His bad form began at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he made mistakes playing for Spain.

This form seemed to follow him to the Premier League as he made 38 appearances only managing 7 clean sheets. He conceded a massive number of 54 goals, also committing 4 errors leading to goals. For the goalkeeper who won the Golden Glove in the previous season, this is a big fall.

There have been reports that suggested that De Gea is looking for a move to PSG. If this move happens,

Here are 3 keepers who could take his place :

#3 Keylor Navas


Keylor Navas
Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas has been one of the most underrated goalkeepers in the past decade. He came into the limelight after his performance in the 2014 World Cup. Real Madrid was quick to sign him up and he became a firm starter for the first team.

After the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last season, the opportunities for Navas has become limited at Madrid. With Real Madrid almost sure to make Courtois the number one goalkeeper next season and Luca Zidane touted to be getting more opportunities, Navas should be looking for a new club where his skills will be put to good use.

Manchester United is one of the clubs linked with the Costa-Rican. With a few more good years left in him, Navas will be an able replacement for De Gea. Some reports suggest that Real Madrid are interested in signing Paul Pogba and Navas could be one of the players that could be included in the deal.





