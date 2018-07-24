Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal Transfer News: 3 potential replacements for Jack Wilshere at Arsenal

hemantsports
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.94K   //    24 Jul 2018, 17:24 IST

Preston North End v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly
Wilshere ended his time at Arsenal and moved to West Ham this summer.

Jack Wilshere left Arsenal for fellow Premier League club West Ham United on 9 July 2018 on a three-year deal and Arsenal now face a potential crisis in midfield depth this season. This departure came from nowhere as the English International looked set to renew his contract after putting in some decent performances for the Gunners last season, following a loan spell at Bournemouth the season before.

Jack Wilshere mainly used to play as a deep-lying creative midfielder at Arsenal. Wilshere is a player known for his movement, vision, passing, combination play and leadership on the pitch. A bright prospect in his early days, Wilshere's career quickly became blighted with injuries, which hindered his growth.

Right now, there not many players at the Emirates Stadium, who can fill the void left by the diminutive Gunner. However, there are some players elsewhere, who might just be up for the task.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
Julian Weigl is an exciting German prospect.

#3 Julian Weigl

Weigl is a German footballer, who plays as a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund and the German National Team. He is quite similar to Wilshere because he too can anywhere in the center of the park. He controls the midfield for his team, has got a very impressive range of passing and is also more than capable of making strong challenges to win the ball back from the opponent.

Also, Weigl has got an instinctive understanding to be at the right place at the right time and can chip in important goals for his team. He ideally likes to play as a defensive midfielder but is capable of playing in any other midfield role, thus, making him a versatile option. His addition would bring in a boost of confidence, stability, and control in the midfield for Arsenal.

Characteristically, the 22-year-old is someone, who doesn't hog the limelight too much and quietly goes about his business for his team and country. At such a young age, he can surely be a potential replacement for a player of the caliber of Wilshere.

1 / 3 NEXT
